MINNEAPOLIS

Cody James Beam, as surety for Tier One Performance LLC, Tier 1 Performance LLC, Tier 1 Lawn Care LLC, Tier One Lawn Care LLC, Beam Enterprises LLC and Cody Beam LLC, 2241 Pierce St. NE., Minneapolis; filed March 27, 20-40907; Chap. 7; assets, $9,466; liabilities, $345,854.

Brian Alan Jovan, as surety for Pro Tech Restoration Inc., Jovan Properties LLC and Jovan Marketing LLC, doing business as Pro Tech Restoration. Buffalo, Minn.; filed March 30, 20-40928; Chap. 7; assets, $594,9871; liabilities, $1,462,309.

Robert John Swords, as surety for Aroma Coffee Midwest LLC, 10746 NW. Juniper St.., Coon Rapids; filed March 31, 20-40952; Chap. 7; assets, $26,382; liabilities, $64,807.

Kevin Joseph Dzieweczynski, as surety for MFGCO123 LLC, Opifex LLC, and Construct LLC, doing business as Construct MN, 5545 S. 4th Av., Minneapolis; filed March 31, 20-40955; Chap. 7; assets, $12,858; liabilities, $251,620.

Abby Diane Randall, as surety for Your Kitchen Accomplice LLC, 76-1 W. 101st St., Bloomington; filed April 1, 20-40962; Chap. 7; assets, $15,125; liabilities, $99,235.

Murphy Companies Inc., doing business as Russ Nelson Electric, 7871 N. Chesshine Lane, Maple Grove; filed April 2, 20-40991; no schedules filed. Geoff Murphy, CEO.

ST. PAUL

Deborah L. Sauder, doing business as Interact4Impact, as surety for Harmony4Life Inc., 17385 Halifax Path, Lakeville; filed April 1, 20-30982; Chap. 7; assets, $82,474; liabilities, $68,506.