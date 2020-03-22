MINNEAPOLIS
Troy Daniel Volk, as surety for NuSource Funding LLC, 741 Windmill Dr., Chaska; filed March 19, 20-40809; Chap. 7; assets, $38,897; liabilities, $345,393.
St. Paul
David R. Nelson, formerly doing business as Primrose Path Inc., 18827 Orlando Av., Hastings; filed March 19, 20-30797; Chap. 7; no schedules filed.
