Receiver George Pickens points north with Cowboys after Steelers tenure turned south

George Pickens says he joins the Dallas Cowboys focused more on a future with quarterback Dak Prescott and fellow receiver CeeDee Lamb than a past of why the Pittsburgh Steelers would trade one of their top playmakers in his prime.
Dallas gave up a third-round draft pick next year, and the teams swapped late-round choices in 2027 to end Pickens' three-year stint with the Steelers.
There were enough questionable antics for coach Mike Tomlin to declare bluntly last year that the former Georgia star and 2022 second-round pick needed to grow up. He isn't worried about that perception following him to Dallas.
''I can't really change anyone's opinion of me personally,'' Pickens said in a conference call with reporters Thursday, a day after the trade was announced. ''I feel like everybody in the world has to grow. You get older and older as you grow. We're trying to build a winning culture, which they already have at the Cowboys. I'm just glad to be joining it.''
The Cowboys weren't winners last season, finishing 7-10 to end a three-year stretch of 12-5 playoff seasons. All three of those ended without a trip beyond the divisional round of the playoffs. Dallas is the only NFC team that hasn't played in a conference championship game since the 1995 season, when the Cowboys won their fifth Super Bowl title.
Looking to rebound under first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas didn't address the need for a No. 2 receiver behind Lamb during the draft. The trade for Pickens might have been why. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said before the draft the Cowboys were working on a couple of ''substantive'' trades.
Pickens has the skills to match Lamb, who was an All-Pro in 2023 when he set career highs in catches (an NFL-best 135), yards (1,749) and touchdowns (12). The 24-year-old Pickens — two years younger than Lamb — led the Steelers in receiving yards each of the past two seasons and is among the NFL's best in yards per catch.
''You guys making a 1A, 1B, and all this, honestly, that's the first time I've heard any of that stuff,'' Pickens said. ''I feel like two receivers are kind of normal. When I used to watch football, there was always a good receiver, and then there was also another good receiver on the side of him.''