GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Luke Voit, Yankees
His 4-for-5 night included a single that drove in New York's first two runs, plus a double, a home run and four RBI
BY THE NUMBERS
54 Players used by the Twins this season, tying their 2018 franchise record
14 Games allowing 10 or more runs by the Twins, their most since 18 in 2017
39,124 Attendance at Yankee Stadium for DJ LeMahieu Bobblehead Night, the biggest crowd to see the Twins this season
UP NEXT
Kenta Maeda, who has started three straight Twins wins, faces Gerrit Cole, who has never allowed more than one hit in an inning in his two career starts vs. the Twins
