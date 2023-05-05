SRINAGAR, India — Rebels fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir triggered an explosive device during an encounter with the Indian army on Friday, killing five soldiers who were trying to flush them out of a forested area, the army said.

The rebels were hiding in a cave in an area with steep cliffs in Tota Gali in the Jammu region, the army said in a statement. Two Indian soldiers died immediately after being hit by the explosion and three succumbed later in a hospital, it said. The rebel losses in the clash were not immediately known.

It was the second major attack by rebels in the past two weeks at a time when Indian authorities are increasing security as they prepare to host a meeting of officials from the Group of 20 leading industrialized and developing nations on promoting tourism in the region later this month.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training insurgents to fight its forces for control of Kashmir, a charge Islamabad denies.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilal Bhutto Zardari is in India on Friday attending a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a group that includes Russia, China and several other Asian countries.

On April 20, suspected rebels killed five Indian soldiers after attacking their vehicle with gunfire in the southern Rajouri sector near the highly militarized Line of Control that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

Rebel groups have been fighting since 1989 for Kashmir's independence from India or its merger with neighboring Pakistan.

Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

New Delhi insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.