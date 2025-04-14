Rebellion trial opens for South Korea's ousted president. Here's what to know

SEOUL, South Korea — Yoon Suk Yeol's legal saga is far from over.
Ten days after he was ousted from office over his martial law declaration, the former conservative South Korean president appeared for the first time at his criminal trial Monday on high-stakes rebellion charges.
Yoon's baffling decision to declare military rule and send troops to Seoul streets in December made him the country's first president to be indicted while in office. If convicted of rebellion, he could face a life sentence, or theoretically the death penalty.
Here is what to know about the trial, which could take as long as two to three years:
Will Yoon be convicted of rebellion?
When the Constitutional Court upheld the parliament's impeachment of Yoon and removed him from office, it stated Yoon's violation of the constitution and other laws was too grave to be tolerated and ''betrayed public confidence." It said Yoon's martial law enactment ''caused confusion in the society, economy, politics, diplomacy and all other areas.''
Given the ruling, there is ''a low possibility'' for the criminal court to issue a different verdict so Yoon will likely be convicted on rebellion charges, said Park SungBae, a lawyer who specializes in criminal law.
The Seoul Central District Court is currently reviewing whether Yoon's martial law imposition amounted to an act of masterminding a rebellion, a grave charge whose conviction carries only two sentences — the capital punishment or life imprisonment.