WASHINGTON — Rebecca Cooke wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.
Wires
Rebecca Cooke wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District
Rebecca Cooke wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 14, 2024 at 3:47AM
More from Wires
See More
Wires
Judge again declines Trump's request to step aside from hush money case, with ex-president's sentencing set next month
Judge again declines Trump's request to step aside from hush money case, with ex-president's sentencing set next month.