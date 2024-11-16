Sports

Reaves scores 21 off the bench, UIC takes down Saint Mary's (MN) 117-59

Josh Reaves' 21 points off of the bench helped lead UIC to a 117-59 victory against Saint Mary's (MN) on Saturday.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 16, 2024 at 8:34PM

CHICAGO — Josh Reaves' 21 points off of the bench helped lead UIC to a 117-59 victory against Saint Mary's (MN) on Saturday.

Reaves also contributed three steals for the Flames (3-1). Ethan Pickett scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Tyem Freeman shot 6 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Cardinals were led in scoring by Jonah Ogunsanya, who finished with 14 points. Jabari Sawyer added 12 points for Saint Mary's (MN). Jackson Harvey had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

UIC took the lead with 16:03 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Freeman led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 58-30 at the break. UIC pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to extend a 28-point lead to 40 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Aubrey Kingsbury stops 3 penalties to help Washington Spirit advance to the NWSL championship

Aubrey Kingsbury saved the first three penalties in a shootout and the Washington Spirit defeated defending champion Gotham FC on Saturday to advance to the National Women's Soccer League championship.

Sports

Fritz lines up Sinner for ATP Finals trophy 2 months after US Open final

Sports

Brayden Schenn scores OT winner to lift the Blues over the Bruins, 3-2