A two-vehicle collision on the Iron Range killed at least one of the drivers, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash occurred about 8 miles south of Hibbing on Hwy. 73 near Smith Road, the State Patrol said.

The patrol didn’t say whether one or both drivers died.

According to the patrol:

A 62-year-old man from Apple Valley was driving his SUV south on Hwy. 73 and was hit from behind by a car driven by a 49-year-old man from nearby Virginia.

The SUV ended up on its side, while the car came to rest off the highway on its wheels.