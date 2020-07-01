A two-vehicle collision on the Iron Range killed at least one of the drivers, authorities said Wednesday.
The crash occurred about 8 miles south of Hibbing on Hwy. 73 near Smith Road, the State Patrol said.
The patrol didn’t say whether one or both drivers died.
According to the patrol:
A 62-year-old man from Apple Valley was driving his SUV south on Hwy. 73 and was hit from behind by a car driven by a 49-year-old man from nearby Virginia.
The SUV ended up on its side, while the car came to rest off the highway on its wheels.
