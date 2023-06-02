A man was killed Thursday afternoon when he rear-ended a pickup truck in East Bethel, authorities said.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was driving at a high speed on the 2700 block Viking Boulevard when he crashed into a pickup that had stopped to make a left turn, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.
The man was ejected from his vehicle and declared dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.
Two men inside the pickup sustained minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.
The crash, which happened at about 1:25 p.m., remains under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Health
Paralyzed patients can move again with nerve stimulation, HCMC clinical trial confirms
Car accident victim can move her legs after 23 years.
North Metro
Brooklyn Park shooting victim dies at Fridley hospital
Brooklyn Park police have yet to disclose the victim's name, age or gender.
North Metro
Rear-end crash leaves one dead in East Bethel
The crash happened Thursday afternoon on NE. Viking Boulevard.
South Metro
After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
Police found Heather Mayer dead in her boyfriend's basement. The circumstances of her death remain a mystery. But as her mother began digging for the truth, more women came forward with allegations of assault in the Twin Cities bondage community.
Politics
Minnesota first state to allow hourly school workers to seek unemployment benefits
Bus drivers, paraprofessionals and others can apply for unemployment insurance during summer break.