A man was killed Thursday afternoon when he rear-ended a pickup truck in East Bethel, authorities said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was driving at a high speed on the 2700 block Viking Boulevard when he crashed into a pickup that had stopped to make a left turn, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

The man was ejected from his vehicle and declared dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Two men inside the pickup sustained minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The crash, which happened at about 1:25 p.m., remains under investigation.