Realmuto doubles in Harper in the 8th as the Phillies beat the Padres 2-1

With the Padres ceding most of the left side of the infield and All-Star lefty reliever Adrian Morejon (7-4) pitching, the left-handed Harper sent a hard shot a few feet inside the third base line that rolled into left field. David Morgan came on and struck out Nick Castellanos before Realmuto doubled into the gap in left-center to bring in Harper. Morgan shouted into his glove in frustration.