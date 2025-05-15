Sports

Real Salt Lake's Cabral, Junqua stop final push by Portland in 0-0 draw

The Associated Press
May 15, 2025 at 4:16AM

SANDY, Utah — Rafael Cabral made two saves in the final minute of regulation and Sam Junqua blocked the final attempt, preserving Real Salt Lake's 0-0 draw with Portland on Wednesday night.

Portland nearly scored with the late push but Cabral came out to make two saves and Junqua made the final defensive stop on Omir Fernández.

Portland was coming off a 1-0 shutout win at home over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

Portland (6-3-4, 22 points) had four shots on goal and Salt Lake (4-7-2, 14 points) had one, which came in the first half.

For RSL, young stalwart Diego Luna nearly scored on a free kick but his attempt hit the crossbar. In his previous three matches, Luna had registered four goals.

Portland hosts Seattle on Thursday and RSL visits Colorado. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

