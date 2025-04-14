Real Madrid needs epic Champions League comeback. Barcelona and PSG are flying post-Messi and Mbappe

MANCHESTER, England — Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal hold such commanding leads in their Champions League quarterfinal matches that a place in the last four looks all but certain.
Don't be so sure.
European club soccer's most prestigious competition has a habit of upsetting the odds.
Barcelona and PSG have very recent memories of how quickly things can change.
Barcelona was 4-2 up on aggregate against PSG early in the second leg of last year's quarterfinals - only to lose 6-4.
In 2017 PSG led 4-0 after the first leg of a round of 16 game between the two in Paris, but famously lost 6-1 at Camp Nou.
Part of what makes the Champions League such compelling viewing is the fragility of even the most commanding leads.
Liverpool trailed AC Milan 3-0 at halftime of the final of 2005 before staging a dramatic fightback and going on to win in a penalty shootout. The Merseyside club stunned Barcelona on its way to the title in 2019 when overturning a 3-0 loss in the first leg of the semifinals by winning the return leg 4-0.