Real Madrid confirms Xabi Alonso will return to take over as coach

MADRID — He's back.
Xabi Alonso is returning to Real Madrid to take over a club that failed to meet expectations this season.
The Spanish powerhouse announced the hiring of Alonso on Sunday to replace Carlo Ancelotti, who is leaving to take over the Brazil job. Alonso will take over on June 1 and will be given a contract through June 2028, the club said.
The 65-year-old Ancelotti is departing after four mostly successful seasons with Madrid. He bid a tearful farewell on Saturday in the team's final match of the Spanish league season. Ancelotti's contract was to end at the end of next season, but the club confirmed his departure on Friday after he had already been announced as the next Brazil coach.
Madrid began the season by winning the UEFA Super Cup title but mostly struggled since then, failing to lift another trophy and losing all four ''clasico'' matches against rival Barcelona, which clinched a league and cup double.
The 43-year-old Alonso is returning to a familiar environment.
''Alonso is one of the biggest legends of Real Madrid and world football. He defended our shirt in 236 official games between 2009 and 2014. He won six titles during this time: the 10th European Cup in Lisbon, one European Super Cup, one league title, two Spanish Cups and one Spanish Super Cup,'' the club said.
As coach, Alonso led Bayer Leverkusen to an unprecedented German league and cup double last year in his first full season after taking over the team when it was in the Bundesliga's relegation zone the season before.