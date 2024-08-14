WARSAW, Poland — Real Madrid beats Atalanta 2-0 in UEFA Super Cup with Kylian Mbappé scoring the second goal on his debut.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 14, 2024 at 8:53PM
