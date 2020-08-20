There were plenty of upsets Wednesday at Canterbury Park's "Made In Minnesota'' day. Then Ready to Runaway took the stage.

The star filly ran away with the $50,000 Glitter Star Stakes, romping past four rivals in the last of five stakes races for state-bred horses. A 1-5 favorite, Ready to Runaway won for the third time in four Canterbury starts this season. Owned by John Mentz and trained by Mac Robertson, the 4-year-old now has eight victories in 10 career races at the Shakopee track.

Hotasapistol and Northern Playboy sprang upsets in the $100,000 Minnesota Oaks and $100,000 Minnesota Derby, respectively. Hotasapistol, at 10-1, outdueled favorite Rush Hour Traffic to win the Oaks for 3-year-old fillies. In the Derby, for 3-year-old colts and geldings, jockey Ry Eikleberry slipped Northern Playboy through an opening on the rail for a victory at odds of 6-1. Drop of Golden Sun also surprised, besting favored Hot Shot Kid in the $50,000 Wally's Choice Stakes.

A total of $1.6 million was wagered on the card, with $111,188 bet at the track.

Rachel Blount

Long shot wins title

Cecil Belisle, seeded 16th, defeated Ryan Conn, Chaska Town Course, 5 and 4 to win the title in the MGA Players' Championship at Hastings Golf Club.

Belisle, who will be a sophomore at Minnesota State Mankato and plays out of Mississippi National Golf Course, defeated Peter Capouch, Medina Golf and Country Club, 5 and 3 in the semifinals while Conn beat Sammy Schmitz, Southview CC, 3 and 1.

Nevers to join U

Former Edina standout Mason Nevers will join the Gophers men's hockey team for the 2020-21 season, coach Bob Motzko said during a KFAN podcast on Tuesday. Nevers spent the 2019-20 season with Des Moines of the USHL, where the forward had 19 goals and 21 assists in 47 games.

Randy Johnson

Whitecaps sign Buie

The Whitecaps signed forward Corinne Buie, a former Edina and Providence standout, for the 2020-21 season. Buie, 28, played the past four seasons for the NWHL's Buffalo Beauts.

