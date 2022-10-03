Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

We need to stop celebrating women in power just for being women. Recently, Giorgia Meloni made history as she's about to become Italy's first female prime minister. On a surface level, this looks great — even with women making strides toward a governmental representation that is a clearer reflection of the reality of the world, it often feels that taking steps forward and sliding backward happen simultaneously. In the U.S., the 117th Congress broke records with 144 seats being held by women — a measly 27% of representation compared to the 50.5% of the United States population that women make up, but still a 50% increase from a decade before.

More and more women are gaining education, building up platforms and voices, and climbing while propping each other up on that seemingly never-ending ladder, but the whole thing feels like a cruel video game. Just when you think you've cleared an obstacle, you level up to a harder challenge you weren't expecting and certainly didn't want. There are more females in the U.S. government than ever, yet women still don't have legislation affirming that they have equal rights to their male counterparts. There is no promise of bodily autonomy, and politicians seem to think they have a better sense of what constitutes lifesaving health care than a doctor. Beyond that, there is a fear of same-sex marriage going up in smoke, and many trans and nonbinary people struggle with access to gender-affirming health care.

It is important to look at all of these problems cohesively because they often walk hand-in-hand. Yes, we want more women in government, more women in positions of power, more women behind all those people making decisions — but more importantly we want women who are going to fight for equal rights and their extension to every single person.

This idea of equality plays an important role in how we view the Giorgia Melonis of the world — the women like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert and Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who come into power by way of the work of their predecessors but stomp what it stands for into the ground once they've arrived where they want to be.

There's often a slight air of uncertainty when we talk about these women. Should they be afforded any leniency on the basis of their sex? Do we give them any pity points? A female participation trophy for wriggling into a world mostly dominated by men? I think if we were truly looking at this from a standpoint of equality, the answer would be no. If any of these women were men, it would be easily and unanimously decided that their policies were harmful and counterproductive, and it would be better if they didn't hold that position.

Is it good that they have the right to be in this position? Of course. Do we need to celebrate the fact that they actually made it there? Absolutely not.

Mia Timlin, St. Paul

THE TWINS

Team would have more fans if more fans could easily get there

One reason attendance at Twins games is trailing might be the ending of the Northstar commuter train to Target Field for the games ("Like finish, attendance sours," Sept. 30).

When I would catch the train in Big Lake, sometimes it would be 80% full, and after the next stop, it would be standing room only. That's a lot of people, and I bet many of them are skipping games because there's no train anymore.

Prior to COVID-19, I would attend anywhere from three to four games a season. This year it was one and only because I stayed overnight at friends in St. Paul, and we took the light rail to and from the game.

Bring back the Northstar special trains to Twins games, and I bet attendance will go up.

Michael Kosik, Albany, Minn.

•••

I would add another possible reason for lower attendance at Twins games — the decreased availability of watching games on TV. The local broadcast changed from Fox Sports North to Bally Sports, which is not available on most streaming services. Certainly there has been a trend of "cutting the cord" and changing to streaming TV, especially among younger viewers. We had recently done the same, specifically including services that included FSN for the Twins, then were shut out by the change. It may seem counterintuitive, but when there is almost no ability (except by radio and the rare network broadcast) to follow the team by watching games that you can't attend, general interest wanes. I can verify this through our own experience, and from reading many similar comments on various sites, as well as through conversations with fellow "cord cutters." It's a real phenomenon.

In addition, the Twins are losing the chance to develop a new generation of fans, as the younger streaming viewers aren't following the team by watching games on TV and are not creating future fans by watching with their kids. If the Twins don't figure out a way to reach more viewers, I predict the trend will continue. Twins, listen to your fans!

Cindy Smith, Edina

DRAG SHOWS

An adult-only art form, please

Drag has been under attack lately, derided as the gender equivalent of blackface by radical feminists and condemned as immoral by right-wing critics. The most credible threat to drag, however, is being launched by the woke.

Let's face it, drag shows are fun. There isn't a more playful, erotically charged space. Unlike her sad cousin the strip club, filled with desperation and loneliness, a drag show is upbeat and lighthearted; like a party with a room full of friends. Drag toys with gender, same-sex attraction and mating plumage armed with a sense of humor. It is a unique erotic art form.

Unfortunately, the woke, like all moralistic puritans, want to neuter drag, take all the fun out of it, and make it something to be paraded in front of toddlers at story time.

To be fair, the woke are likely confused and conflating a regular trans woman with a drag performer. While there is some overlap between these groups, they are not the same. Drag is a highly sexualized performance intended for adults, often performed by cisgender gay men. Trans women are not performers; they are just our friends, family and neighbors going about their business like everyone else.

A drag performer, out of costume, is as unremarkable as anyone we meet on the street. There is no reason to get worked up about anything consenting adults do in private or in adults only spaces. One might still reasonably object, it is hoped, to what is presented to children.

Toddlers are not going to be harmed by waiting until adulthood to be exposed to sexual performers, and, frankly, who would want to attend a drag show as an adult when your parents brought you to see drag queens at the library when you were in preschool? Please, don't let them ruin drag — save this erotic art form for future generations and keep it out of story time.

Will Rolf, St. Paul