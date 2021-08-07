Again, someone writes in with the mind-boggling opinion that it isn't fair that those vaccinated in Minnesota after July 30 get $100, while those vaccinated early do not (Readers Write, July 31). I hope everyone who holds this position will listen, and listen close, so that I never have to hear it again.

I, like you, got the vaccine earlier. I was fully vaccinated in April. Since then, the peace of mind in public places (and in my high school), the ability to ride with my friends in cars, the trip up north I took with my family earlier this summer, the long-awaited reunions with my grandparents, and even the opportunity to attend prom have all been worth at least $100 to me. That is why I got vaccinated.

A good friend of mine still has not received their first dose of the vaccine. They are not a skeptic and they are not opposed to it; they just haven't got around to it. If the $100 payout from the state is not enough of an impetus, I would personally pay them $50 or more out of my own pocket if it meant they would get vaccinated. It is worth at least that much to society and to me.

So, from a teenage kid to the grown adults whining about not getting $100: It's not about you. Be grateful for the ways you benefited from the vaccine. And if you need the extra cash, I hear Amazon is hiring.

Samuel Robertson, St. Paul

•••

I was amused and a little put off by the recent announcement of $100 incentives for unvaccinated individuals who agree to get the jab. Where is the fairness in rewarding people who waited to get the vaccine and, in fact, helped fuel the rise of the Delta variant?

But what is a better solution?

It is staring us in the face: the Minnesota State Fair. People come from all over the state to attend the Great Minnesota Get Together, but this year, growing numbers of Delta-driven COVID cases threaten to make the fair a super-spreader event. So why not require a vaccine card to enter for all attendees over the age of 12 who can be vaccinated right now? Or why not waive the entrance fee to all those who can show they've been vaccinated?

Canceling the fair in 2020 was a devastating but necessary response to widespread infection, but now that there are effective vaccines available, we should all be able to enjoy some of the things that have come to represent the end of summer in Minnesota: energetic kids bouncing from ride to ride on the Midway, people browsing this year's show in the Fine Arts Building, laughing at whimsical crop art in the Agriculture Horticulture Building, biting into a delicious ear of roasted corn and checking the latest innovations at the Eco Building.

Let's all return to the State Fair safely vaccinated!

Sandra Wolfe Wood, Stillwater

•••

I have two children who are students at the University of Minnesota, and while I understand and agree with the Aug. 2 announcement that masks are now required in all university buildings, what I don't understand is why that announcement was not preceded by a requirement that all employees, faculty and students be vaccinated ("More places masking up again," Aug. 3). The university's public health, infectious disease and medical staff recommend vaccination. The university is a highly respected medical research institute that participates in vaccine trials. The university is an "institute of higher learning."

The U needs to stop talking the talk and start to walk the walk and lead by example. If it truly believes in the benefits of vaccination, then require it. Sadly, that is the only way students and the rest of us responsible citizens are going to get back to some semblance of normal life.

Jerry Johnson, Eden Prairie

•••

Now that Mindy Greene of Utah's family has gotten sick with COVID and her husband very sick, she regrets not getting the family vaccinated against it ("Remorseful, now they want vaccine," Aug. 1). "If I had the information I have today, we would have gotten vaccinated," she said.

Kindly tell us exactly what information you have now that wasn't available to you then as the world was seeing millions of new cases, ICU treatments and deaths.

The information has been available to everyone, including you. But you just chose to not believe information from the medical professionals who were urging us to immunize. You chose instead to believe people on the internet who bear no responsibility for the injury and deaths their misinformation causes. Medical professionals bear great responsibility for the advice they give and take on this role very seriously; we all should, too.

Lastly, if you now take COVID protection seriously and are urging others to do so, that's great. But for heaven's sake, model the correct way to wear a mask with mouth and nose inside, not like you were pictured in the photo with your nose uncovered.

James Bukstein, New Hope

CLIMATE CHANGE

Preparation can only do so much

Recent news coverage has discussed preparing for increasingly bad impacts from climate change. But if it becomes too hot to grow crops or there's not enough water, or your coastal property is under saltwater — no amount of "prepping" will help. That's why we must act now to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero before it is literally too late. The single greatest threat to future generations is that we think, "Someone else will take care of this. What's for lunch?" The most impactful thing we can all do to make a difference costs almost nothing. Call your state and national representatives every month and ask them to take action on climate change. Put "Call my reps" along with their names and phone numbers in your phone's calendar and hit "Repeat monthly." Then keep calling and get your friends and family to do the same, until we get real action on climate change. Also consider joining the nonpartisan Citizens' Climate Lobby (no cost to join).

Those working to preserve a livable world need our help. They need us all to push our reps to action. Our kids, grandkids and all future generations need us to care enough about them and to do our part — starting right now.

Alan Anderson, Northfield, Minn.

•••

I couldn't agree more with Aug. 1 letter writers' statements about climate change. Yes, it is well past the time for all human residents of this planet to recognize the dire situation we find ourselves in. It is an existential issue. "There is no Planet B," after all. Yet, too many of us seem to think, rather delusionally, that if we ignore it, the problem will solve itself. The thing is, we are the problem.

Perhaps if news media such as this newspaper rename what our planet is experiencing, that might send a stronger message. If instead of calling this encroaching global calamity the rather catchy but benign term "climate change," we were to call it "human-created severe global climate degradation," folks might get the message.

Patricia DeFrancis, St. Paul

BOORISHNESS

The option is already there

An Aug. 1 letter regarding automotive boorishness ("Surely it will persist through time") is predicting a technology that will allow the boors to overcome the noise limitations of electric vehicles. That technology is already here and driving many of us crazy. To wit: the mobile subwoofer. One can hear, and feel, these things thumping out rhythms blocks away. Sometimes, when stopped next to me at an intersection, they are so intense my heart will skip a beat. So even today, if the boors wanted to, they could play sound effect tracks through their mega-ear busters. The future is here.

Harald Eriksen, Brooklyn Park

