Readers Write: Ukraine, Northstar’s future, Tina takes on Elon

It is impossible to justify President Trump’s demand that Ukraine give the U.S. $500 billion in mineral profits “as compensation for its wartime assistance to Kyiv” (“Hints at progress on U.S.-Ukraine deal,” Feb. 24). There are so many reasons why this ask was just wrong. First, the U.S. has given much less than $500 billion to Ukraine, and most of the money that we have given them has come back to the defense contractors in the U.S. Some of those dollars have come to defense companies in Minnesota and could be helping to pay the salaries of our neighbors.