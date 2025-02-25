Readers Write: Ukraine, Northstar’s future, Tina takes on Elon
Welcome to the new axis of evil.
As I listened to the news on Monday, I was aghast that the president of the United States actually refused to affirm that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a dictator and that, on the same day, the U.S. and Russia voted against a U.N. resolution condemning Russia for its aggression in the invasion of Ukraine (“U.S. sides with Russia on U.N. vote on Ukraine,” front page, Feb. 25).
Frankly, I’m more than concerned that President Donald Trump, through his actions, is repeating history in a fashion that will only lead to another, broader conflict. His actions seem to echo many of the actions taken by the prime minister of the United Kingdom, Neville Chamberlain, when, at the Munich Conference, he surrendered the Sudetenland to Nazi German occupation, leading to the horrors of World War II.
I’m also angry that the Republicans in Congress, whether through fear or duplicity, are earthshakingly silent while all this is happening. Their approval of the least competent cabinet nominations in history and their silence as Elon Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency usurp the powers given to Congress in our Constitution defies all logic. Where are your voices, Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber, Michelle Fischbach and Brad Finstad? Will you remain silent while our constitutional republic is consigned to the dustbin of history?
Mike Nelson, Coon Rapids
I am beyond disgusted that the U.S. sided with Russia over Ukraine in the U.N. vote. I am shaken. My government did the unthinkable. It sided with tyranny over freedom, and unreality over reality. It agreed with the dictators and tyrants the world over that might makes right. Trump agreed that the mightiest and most powerful shall be the masters, and democracy is the enemy.
A Feb. 24 letter writer implored the media to report the likely positive outcomes of Trump’s actions and policies. I’ll give him some: Imagine how happy and celebratory Putin is now! Imagine how happy President Xi Jinping is! Imagine how happy every tyrant and dictator is now! There, that’s the good news about what Trump is doing.
Paul Rozycki, Minneapolis
On Monday, the U.S. representative in the U.N. voted against a resolution condemning Russia for invading Ukraine. The other no votes were North Korea, other dictatorships and Russia! Trump’s chosen U.N. ambassador voted in support of Russia against all other democratic countries voting on a resolution condemning Russia for invading Ukraine. The Republican Party is clearly now a partner with Russia.
I hope that isn’t the case, but unless Republicans can find the courage to speak out against this unprecedented action, all those who don’t speak out must be assumed to be in support of it against all other NATO countries and democracies in the U.N.
Dale Trippler, Blaine
It is impossible to justify President Trump’s demand that Ukraine give the U.S. $500 billion in mineral profits “as compensation for its wartime assistance to Kyiv” (“Hints at progress on U.S.-Ukraine deal,” Feb. 24). There are so many reasons why this ask was just wrong. First, the U.S. has given much less than $500 billion to Ukraine, and most of the money that we have given them has come back to the defense contractors in the U.S. Some of those dollars have come to defense companies in Minnesota and could be helping to pay the salaries of our neighbors.
Another reason Trump’s demand is unconscionable is that Ukraine is helping the world, including the U.S., by fighting for values we stand for, or at least did once: the rule of law, territorial sovereignty, the right of self determination and democracy. Ukraine is fighting Russia now to protect its sovereignty, but it may be stopping future attacks by an emboldened Russia on our NATO allies. If we appease Russia and abandon Ukraine, why would Russia stop its aggression?
And most basically, why should the victim of aggression pay compensation? We didn’t ask France and Britain to pay after World War II. It was the aggressors, Germany and Japan, who paid. Trump should be asking Putin, the war criminal who invaded Ukraine, to pay compensation. The great dealmaker should be demanding billions of dollars from Putin, not our democratic ally.
Mary Anderson, Minneapolis
Ronald Reagan to Mikhail Gorbachev: “Tear down this wall!”
Trump to Putin: “Ukraine is yours!”
Pete Boelter, North Branch, Minn.
With friends like the U.S., who needs enemies? Shame on our country for siding with Putin and other dictators against Ukraine. Slava Ukraini!
Patricia Sykes, Hopkins
They were more than appalling; the Trump administration’s actions in the U.N. on Ukraine were unbelievable, alarming and disgusting. I am ashamed.
Bob Downs, Orono
The West stood strong and united for more than 44 years, persevered, and won the Cold War in 1991. Now, 34 years later, President Trump is surrendering.
David Aquilina, Richfield
NORTHSTAR
Don’t nix the Northstar
Shutting down the Northstar Commuter Rail line? From Earth’s point of view, very shallow reasoning. Also, contra the state’s goals of quickly reducing carbon emissions (“Northstar Rail could be shut down,” front page, Feb. 25).
Ridership was at around 800,000 yearly before COVID. Guess the lower numbers were result of changing working conditions. Gas prices also went down. Driving cars has bounded back. In other words, many Northstar riders returned to their old habits.
Is the cost of riding Northstar too high? No way ... driving 300+ miles a week, plus potential parking costs would be close to twice the cost of Northstar fare.
Also, the metro’s ever-expanding concrete ribbons to new outer suburbs cost billions of dollars yearly to expand and maintain. Many times the existing Northstar line!
How about this idea: offering everyone free rides for three to four years. This could get cars off our already super clogged rush-hour highways. Also: Free ridership could inform the Metropolitan Council and the state Department of Transportation just how popular rail might become. Thus answering the question: Should a St. Cloud stop also be added?
Importantly, keeping Northstar running will reduce carbon emissions (a reason I did not notice in the article). Every country on Earth is moving toward zero carbon, in new ways to live and move around.
If Northstar is shuttered, then one arm of government would be contradicting the Capitol’s focus of reducing carbon emissions in Minnesota. Clearly, shutting down Northstar will increase carbon emissions, in contradiction with state goals.
Finally, shutting down Northstar service will force MnDOT to spend billions and billions yearly on stop-and-go highway traffic issues in the entire metro area.
Jim Davidson, St. Paul
TINA TAKES ON ELON
Language!
Real classy, Sen. Tina Smith, commenting on Musk with terminology that national TV outlets have to blank out (“Sen. Tina Smith tells Musk he’s a bad boss,” Feb. 24). What a crass representative of Minnesota you are. You won’t be missed.
Beth Swanberg, Bloomington
Good for you, Sen. Smith, for taking on Musk and telling him on his social media platform where to get off! In a Feb. 19 Washington Post op-ed, Léon Krauze wrote that Democrats need crucial day-in and day-out coverage and public announcements of the lies and potential illegality of Trump party actions. Please keep up the good work and hold their feet to the fire.
John Chouinard, Wyoming, Minn.
Tina, you’re on fire! Thank you for speaking my mind!
Barbara Held, Golden Valley
Go, Tina, go!
Beth Rademacher, Minneapolis
