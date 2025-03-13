Readers Write: Trump threatens Canada (again), public health

The reason for all Trump’s pressure on Canada is eerily similar to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s campaign to annex Ukraine and Crimea (“Trump ramps up taunts of ‘51st state,’ ” March 12). If we absorbed Canada, we’d no longer have that long, troubling border and could rely primarily on the ocean for our security. Trump has an almost personal insecurity when it comes to envisioning borders. He’s obsessed with the physicality of security. Case in point: He thinks that constructing a physical border with Mexico will keep “us” safe (Mexicans out and Americans in). Since the Canadian border is so vast, the only way to physically secure it is to subsume Canadian sovereignty into our own. It’s a way to consolidate land and secure power — very similar to Putin’s reasoning for invading Ukraine.