The fact that Donald Trump is being charged with a crime is not surprising. He is who he is. To me, the bigger issue here is the reaction of his supporters and the Republican Party to his egregious actions. The fact that we have to worry about Jan. 6-type political violence from Trump's right-wing supporters, as nearly every Republican normalizes the retention of nuclear and defense secrets and uses their rhetoric to enhance right-wing anger, is both appalling and dangerous. This reaction makes clear that a major political party and segment of our population have no vested interest in American principles, democracy and the rule of law. They would rather live in the angry world of paranoid suspicion and the rabbit hole of conspiracy.

Analogizing modern Republican beliefs and behavior in this regard with authoritarian regimes of the past does little good as words like "fascist" and "Nazi" have been co-opted and cheapened by those who fit their definition. All I know is that I am an American, proud of its ideals, and I know the difference between right and wrong. It is wrong to break the law; it is wrong to claim that law breakers are victims just because they are on your political team. We as Americans need to reject and shun those who are pursuing this path until such time as they embrace the rule of law and democracy and rejoin the community of those of us who want a robust discussion in the marketplace of ideas so we can, through agreement and compromise, fulfill the promise of this great democracy.

Kelly Dahl, Linden Grove Township, Minn.

I have lived in Minnesota for over 60 years and now find it sad reading the various letters condemning Trump.

No doubt he has caused much of the current situation himself mainly because he could never keep his mouth shut. But it can be argued that during his four years we had a period of peace and prosperity — I challenge anyone to prove there was confrontation with China, among other weak arguments from the folks who just can't keep from hating Trump. And that's the issue — Minnesota being a blue state pretty much spews hate toward anything Republican.

And I can't help wondering where the media is on the issue of President Joe Biden having secret documents in his garage and other locations? Of course we all know the answer to that one — the Department of Justice will not prosecute it.

I do have a prediction, though, which may have merit: Chances are Trump will be found guilty of at least one of the charges against him. Also, Trump will be the Republican nominee and then win in the general election. Then he will pardon himself.

That will be justice, finally, for Trump against all the folks who are against him simply out of hate.

Dick Brown, Excelsior

I'm a disillusioned Republican. If you've ever been employed by a business, you would never take documents with you when you leave. It is not right — and the documents are not yours. So how can people defend Trump in the case where he allegedly took many documents when leaving the Oval Office? The only reason would be for future personal gain.

Jim Clark, Prior Lake

Remember Trump's own words on Aug. 18, 2016: "In my administration, I'm going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information. No one will be above the law."

Remember what lessons Trump learned from a key mentor: disbarred Roy Cohn. As described by Cohn's cousin, David L. Marcus: "When you're attacked, counterattack harder. Find someone weaker than you to scapegoat. Daze and confuse everyone with a fog of lies."

Remember how Trump and many other Republican politicians use Cohn's playbook to respond to the latest indictment against Trump.

Let's work to save our democracy from Trump and his cronies' attacks, scapegoating and lies.

Jane Howard, Bloomington

FOOD

We're eating what, now?

Our schools are short on food-service workers, and packaged-food companies are "filling in for them" ("Premade food helps fill worker gaps," June 13). I'm not cheering. Much packaged food requires preservatives, additives and stabilizers to keep the food from spoiling before it reaches its destination — our children's bodies, which are, on average, getting nearly 70% of their calories from ultra-processed foods. If we value health, we need to come up with a better solution to keep our kids fed. Subsidies for school lunch programs? Parent volunteers? We can do better, Minnesota.

Jill Thomas, Plymouth

The research committee chairman of the Minnesota Beef Council says the presence of antibiotics in meat for sale is a myth ("Grain-fed or grass-fed, beef is a good choice," May 31), then goes on to give "a couple" (actually three) examples of cattle ranchers administering antibiotics to their herds. In two of his examples, antibiotics are fed to healthy cattle either to prevent infection or to "improve feed efficiency" — in other words, to stoke profitability.

Neither of these practices is a good idea, for the same reason that doctors are increasingly reluctant to prescribe antibiotics for their human patients: the more contact nasty bacteria have with the drugs that are designed to kill them, the more opportunities they have for evolving immunities to those drugs. When they do prescribe antibiotics, doctors instruct patients to finish a full cycle and to not stop treatment when they start to feel better, because doing so could leave some of the stronger bacteria alive, again encouraging an evolutionary nightmare. One wonders whether feeding cattle "a low level of antibiotic to prevent liver infections" is exactly the window of opportunity that a simple bug could use to become a superbug. Whether or not antibiotics are still present in meat when it reaches the market, their systematic inclusion in animal feed is dangerous to us all.

There are many reasons to consider alternatives to meat in one's diet at least part of the time. Beef in particular is among the harshest on the environment because raising cattle requires more land and water than other food production and because bovine methane belches contribute significantly to planetary greenhouse gases. I like an occasional hamburger, but I think ranchers should be realistic about the risks their product imposes. Raising cattle is one of many factors boosting climate change, a cataclysm occurring in slow motion while we watch. Making antibiotics a regular part of the diet for cattle or other livestock could unleash a superbug that triggers the next pandemic.

Jeff Naylor, Minneapolis

PRO-LIFERS

This is what support would look like

A couple experiences bankruptcy, unexpected joblessness and costly health problems, yet decides to have a baby, for which they can't pay their medical bills and can't afford child care ("Pregnant and losing medical care," June 13). If ever there was a cause for pro-life Minnesotans to financially rally behind, this might be it. Inability to afford a baby is a top reason women choose to have abortions. For just $100 per month to pay down Stephanie Beesing's pregnancy-related medical debt, plus several thousand dollars more to help cover future child care costs, pro-life proponents everywhere can demonstrate how committed they truly are to supporting life.

Tracy Blodgett, Woodbury

SNOWPLOWING

With such a great track record ...

Now that Minneapolis has mastered snow removal from its streets, it seems reasonable to extend its expertise to sidewalks.

Mark Odland, Edina