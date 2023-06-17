Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Amid the gloominess of indictment and population decline on the front page on June 11, I found great joy in the editorial "Get on board with the train to Duluth" in that morning's paper. Not a single writer or pollster or pundit has factored me into their projections, but I promise you this: This retiree will be planning for train travel to Duluth for day trips and overnight stays three to four times a year once service begins. And — thanks to the elimination of the tax on my Social Security income by this year's legislative session — I'll have a little extra money to pump into the Duluth economy, too.

What a great day (again) to call Minnesota home!

Howie Smith, Minneapolis

•••

I must disagree with the Sunday editorial "Get on board with the train to Duluth." The train would not be high-speed. The track on which it would run is BNSF track. However, BNSF has not signed off on use of its track. Furthermore, BNSF has been responsible for many train accidents and has been reluctant to take responsibility for actions that led to these accidents. BNSF has been described as having a national pattern of deception regarding their operations. Corporate misconduct by the company and even retaliation against employees has been documented. A Minnesota judge criticized the railroad for providing "unacceptable excuses" when it was accused of destroying evidence. On June 8 and 9 of this year, Ryan Raiche of KSTP-TV reported on the troubling pattern of problems at BNSF — a "20-year pattern of deliberate corporate misconduct," said Charles Reid, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas.

Previous passenger service to Duluth via Amtrak ran from 1975-1985 and then stopped. Did the Editorial Board delve into the reason(s) why? I believe the principal reason was very low ridership. Your editorial acknowledges a "somewhat hazy ridership projection." Somewhat hazy indeed. This nearly $1 billion of federal and state money could be spent much more beneficially on the state taxpayers. No small amount of money, that.

Gregg Schweiger, Duluth

•••

I agree with the editorial about the need for a passenger train from the Twin Cities to Duluth. The Editorial Board listed all the positive reasons: drawing the two of the state's biggest metropolitan centers together, adding to Duluth's economy and creating a travel alternative to the automobile on an often-congested and permanently-under-construction Interstate 35 — and, may I add, a lower-carbon way to travel. Republicans have rightly brought up concerns about costs, ridership estimates and construction delays. The editorial states with proper planning these concerns can be addressed. I totally agree. Further planning needs to be conducted.

The present plans have the NLX trains beginning and ending at Minneapolis' Target Field Station. Amtrak Midwestern spokesman Marc Magliari states that with NLX and the second train to Chicago, "the Twin Cities are about to become a rail hub again." We are not a hub if trains do not interconnect. Amtrak uses St Paul's Union Depot, as should NLX. It makes sense to connect to Amtrak's national network. Riders arriving on current Amtrak trains could easily transfer between services and ridership could actually increase on NLX. Another positive reason to build the line.

William Greene, Minneapolis

•••

In my opinion, the train between the Twin Cities and Duluth is a ridiculous use of federal and state funds. Just because we have a chance at a large dollar amount from the federal government does not make it a good plan. Before starting this boondoggle, finish the Blue Line and show your data on just one mass-transportation, land-based system in Minnesota that ever came close to a break-even budget. This train will honestly fail in all respects (costs, ridership attendance and break-even money).

Greg Blockhus, Minnetonka

LEGISLATIVE SESSION

More public-private cooperation

The 2023 legislative season was indeed historic. And like all historic political moves, we will see a backlash. I hope we Minnesotans will make that backlash a positive and constructive one. Three areas have come to my mind after reading the late Sen. Dave Durenberger's memoir on progressive Republicanism. Minnesota is moving in the right direction in focusing on "average Minnesotans," and I suggest the next step would be to use private expertise to help operate important initiatives.

For example, addiction continues to be a major problem in Minnesota (as elsewhere), and we are the home of the recovery industry, beginning with Hazelden. There is a lot of private brainpower to help us find ways of assuring recovery services for everyone with this disease, rich or poor. Let's use their expertise to suggest solutions, even public-private partnerships.

The circumstance with the University of Minnesota's Medical School and hospitals at risk of being headquartered in South Dakota is an ideal opportunity to capture the wisdom of the medical marketplace of Minnesota, which is truly unique in having a handful of major systems that are committed to our state: Allina Health, HealthPartners, Mayo Clinic, Essentia Health and, yes, even UnitedHealth Group and other Minnesota insurers. The former CEO of Allina, Penny Wheeler, sits on the U Board of Regents, and the retired CEO of HealthPartners, Mary Brainerd, now sits on the Bush Foundation board. Why not commission these two to bring together all these stakeholders (who know how to operate successful health care systems) and build a statewide solution to our university health care enterprise, rather than have the Legislature simply pump more money into what was an obsolete operating model even when Fairview bought the university hospital?

Finally, a friend of mine from Singapore commented on how that country builds and operates necessary services. For example, he said, rather than have the Metropolitan Council build and operate mass transit, Singapore would have the government invest the capital to build the system, then contract with the private sector to do the actual daily operations. Governments tend to be strong on providing capital but weak on operating systems. Let's experiment with such public-private partnerships.

Joanne Roberts, St. Paul

MINNESOTA'S FUTURE

The ingredients are right here

As a lifelong Minnesotan I look to Minnesota's future with an optimistic view. Winter is our time for invigorating outdoor sports, making snow people, shoveling and taking time for brisk walks to clear our heads. Spring and summer bring us renewed excitement to plant gardens, seek out the beauty and adventure that our state has in abundance and simply to play.

Fall — well, what can you say, it's a color balm for our souls.

But my primary reason for writing this letter is, after attending the St. Paul Saints baseball game at CHS field last Sunday, seeing so many people enjoying family, friends, hot dogs and caramel corn, with now and again a loud cheer, I saw our state going forward with the energy, strength and enthusiasm of each person who walked through the stadium gates. Each one was the future hope for a vital, beautiful corner of the world.

Mayor Melvin Carter and Minnesota, you are doing something right.

Sara Meyer, Dundas, Minn.