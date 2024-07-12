Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

I am saddened and angry at many Democrats' reaction to President Joe Biden's debate performance on June 27. Yes, it was disappointing. Yes, it wasn't what his supporters had expected, but throwing aside his amazing record of legislative achievements to replace him in the presidential race at this late hour makes no sense to me. In case you don't remember all his and his congressional allies' accomplishments while in office, here are some of them: the America Rescue Plan (recovery from COVID); the CHIPS and Science Act (manufacture of semiconductor chips in the U.S.); the Inflation Reduction Act (bipartisan Build Back Better); the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (bipartisan infrastructure law); and the first major gun safety legislation in decades.

Nevertheless, while fretting about his age (he's three-and-a-half years older than Donald Trump), some of Biden's supporters have fled over his debate performance and want him to step down. In contrast, Trump's support has endured unabated. Here's a sample of what it has survived: Trump was caught on video bragging about assaulting women; he promised voters he would make Mexico pay for a wall; he solicited the president of Ukraine to pursue a false claim of corruption by the Biden family and then obstructed the inquiry; he pressured Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 election and incited a mob that threatened to kill him when Pence refused; he incited an insurrection in order to remain in office, causing injury, death and massive destruction of the Capitol; he was impeached twice in the House, once for solicitation of foreign interference and obstruction of justice and once for attempting to incite an insurrection; he was sued for sexual abuse (and she won); he was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in order to pay hush money to a porn star; he has told countless lies and continues to do so.

Now Trump is advancing in the polls. If he wins and this fragile democracy falls to a despot-loving autocrat, who's responsible? Is it Biden, or is it those who have abandoned him?

Janet Bartz, Stillwater





•••





There is an old saying that Americans get the presidents they deserve. Given the two present candidates for that office, I don't have a very high opinion of what we Americans deserve.

In an ideal society, in order to be a presidential candidate, there would have to be a detailed psychiatric evaluation and a complete neurocognitive evaluation that would be made public.

I am concerned about both candidates' mental status. Biden had a horrible debate and his refusal to consider stepping down makes me more concerned about his mental capacities. Lack of judgment is a sign of dementia. One of the hardest things I did as an internist was to try to convince a demented patient that they could no longer drive. They all resisted my opinion that they should not when it was obvious that they could no longer safely drive.

In my professional opinion, if the Democrats were smart enough to defeat Trump in November, they would demand that Biden take a psychometric test administered by a Ph.D. psychologist. I'm sure the Mayo Clinic has such an individual. If the results are favorable to Biden, that should be a strong talking point for Biden in his campaign. If not, he should be forced to step down. The results of such an evaluation should be transparent and widely publicized. I have no advice for the Republicans, as it is clear they are not listening or disposed to listen. They would be well advised to read Alexander Hamilton's piece in the Federalist Papers where he writes that one of the duties of the Electoral College is to prevent a candidate of low moral character from being elected, regardless of the number of Electoral College votes they got.

May whatever God you believe in protect America.

David Walcher, Eagan





•••





A letter writer needlessly warns against Project 2025 to invoke voter fears of a radical Republican agenda ("Trump is trying to distance himself, and I'm not buying it," Readers Write, July 11). Think and "buy" what you want, but Project 2025 is virtually dead on arrival as a wish list of some radical-right think tank, and should be dismissed as such. I hate to even think what such a list from the radical left would include, which would likely never see print in public media. Thankfully, politics still requires some level of moderation to reasonably acceptable terms to the majority of American voters; give voters some credit here.

Details of the actual proposed Republican platform were recently published in these pages, and it included none of this. Trump supported those initiatives and clearly stated that he knew nothing of Project 2025. As president, Trump led our country successfully for four years followed by the calamity of the last years under a Biden presidency. Trump will reset the course to a better America and world after he wins in November; buy that!

Michael Tillemans, Minneapolis





•••





Apparently the governors who met with Biden last week watched a different debate than the one I watched. I am not sure any amount of damage control can convince me Biden is fit for another term.

I am an independent voter who is long past having faith in what exactly it is the Democratic leadership continues to conclude.

I disagreed with the Democrats when they swept aside Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 election for a very capable candidate that many viewed as unlikable, failing to recognize many suffered from Hillary Clinton fatigue. Rather than acknowledge and embrace Sanders' following, many of whom continue to struggle, they left Bernie's working-class ideas on the sidelines, ultimately walking Trump to victory. It's hard to believe that anyone who ever considered Sanders or voted for President Barack Obama would ultimately vote for Trump, but it happened.

Biden has had much success, but, I ask, is the hole in the ground caused by the debate implosion just too deep? Because, honestly, Democrats, don't you feel like you should have this locked up?

The Democratic Party seems to struggle with what makes portions of their own following disconnect. If after that debate Biden ends up losing a portion of the youth or independent vote, Democratic leaders will have to settle for scratching their heads once again and wondering why they could not make Trump go away.

Rick Brausen, Hopkins





•••





I'm curious what my schedule will be like around the date of Nov. 5 of this year (other than voting for the president of the United States, of course) or Jan. 6 of next year. Will it be safe to go to work on those days? Will it be safe to travel, run errands, take a walk, visit a friend and so on? It's horrible to think it might be risky to do so. This is proudly the United States of America and the year 2024. We've come so far and have learned so much over the years. We are a peaceful nation, aren't we? Hmm ... perhaps I'll simply vote by mail and just stay home.

Sharon E. Carlson, Andover





•••





OMG, I cannot take the screaming headlines, fact-checking that leads to nothing, contradictory experts, fearmongering and gossip anymore. I propose a constitutional amendment to push up the date for national elections to Sept. 1. Anyone who has not already made up their mind as to whom to vote for for president has self-selected to be excluded!

Peter Styx, Minnetonka



