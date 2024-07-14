Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

As a member of a peace church, I try to understand where our leadership stands on war and peace. As the 2023 agreement to raise the national debt ceiling expires in January, the Congress that we are electing will face hard decisions.

President Joe Biden has told NATO that the U.S. is committed to ongoing funding for the war in Ukraine. Presidential candidate Donald Trump has said that he will cut military aid to Ukraine, but he also said that if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not come to the table to negotiate an end to the war, Trump will give Ukraine everything it needs. It's difficult to know what Trump means by "America First," but he isn't talking about decreasing defense spending. He brags about how much Pentagon spending increased in his years as president.

For fiscal year 2025, Biden proposed a military budget of $849.8 billion, consistent with spending guidelines outlined in the debt ceiling deal. The Senate version of the National Defense Authorization Act allocates $911 billion, which exceeds those guidelines by $60 billion. The ranking Republican of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Roger Wicker, advocates much larger increases of the military budget.

Congress allocated $95 billion in supplemental military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Indo-Pacific opponents of China. These funds also add to the national debt beyond the guidelines.

Consider that the Congressional Budget Office estimates that this year the national deficit grew to $1.9 trillion. That number is close to the sum of funds both for defense spending and for nondefense discretionary spending, which includes everything except fixed obligations such as Social Security, Medicare and interest on the debt. That means that beyond our fixed obligations, every cent the U.S. spends this year will have to be borrowed.

Consider also that the military is failing to attract sufficient numbers of volunteers for its needs. The House version of the National Defense Authorization Act also includes a provision for automatic draft registration of all men between the ages of 18 and 26. The Senate version also adds women to automatic draft registration.

Do you want your taxes raised to pay for expanding war? Do you want to send your kids and grandkids to fight in war? In an election year we will hear candidates tough talk about war. Insist that they tell us how they will pay for future wars and how they will staff the military.

James Haefemeyer, Minneapolis





AUTISM PROVIDERS

Wait, they weren't licensed already?

Current Minnesota providers of "therapy and services" for people with autism, mainly children, are not licensed? ("Autism services providers under investigation," July 11.) Even though they have unrestricted access to, and considerable impact on, this neurologically vulnerable population?

As a licensed (as we all are) health care professional, who provides psychotherapy and psychiatric medication management to adults who are living and functioning independently and as such are much less vulnerable, I am very surprised and highly concerned to learn that fact. My own licensure requires a master's or higher degree and many hours of continuing education every time I renew my license.

I would never seek to provide any type of clinical care without the oversight of mandated, board-supervised licensure and all it entails. Who is determining if providers of autism services know what they are supposed to do, and can do it responsibly?

Christine Lewis, Minneapolis





NUCLEAR POWER

Too risky for a lifted moratorium

Despite Pollyannaish claims, nuclear power continues to pose grave risks, negatively impacts communities today and leaves a toxic legacy that will burden future generations ("The folly would be eschewing it," Readers Write, July 12). Our state's moratorium on new nuclear plants continues to be a wise and sensible step that says we cannot further add to a problem that doesn't yet have an acceptable solution.

Safety and long-term storage of high-level waste are wholly unresolved. Minnesota's two nuclear plants are located on the banks of the Mississippi, where an accident would harm local communities and millions downstream. In late 2022 400,000 gallons of water contaminated by tritium leaked from Xcel Energy's Monticello plant; authorities recently admitted that the leak reached the Mississippi River.

Nuclear energy is an environmental justice issue, causing radioactive contamination throughout its life cycle, especially for low-income and Indigenous communities living near uranium mines, mills, plants and waste storage facilities. At the Prairie Island plant, casks of highly toxic spent fuel are stored next to the Prairie Island Indian Community reservation. This is unacceptable; a permanent, federal solution is necessary and urgent.

Another problem is the cost of new nuclear proposals, which continues to increase, while clean, renewable energy becomes more affordable.

Let's keep focused on real solutions: investments in energy efficiency and conservation, wind, solar, storage and grid modernization. Until we have remedies to answer the above concerns, the nuclear moratorium should remain.

Margaret Levin, St. Paul

The writer is state director of the Sierra Club North Star Chapter.





TASTE OF MINNESOTA

Minneapolis needs successes like these

In a time when the predominant media coverage of downtown Minneapolis is negative, it is imperative to highlight the positive things as well. Last weekend, Taste of Minnesota was held in downtown Minneapolis. The event was a resounding success, drawing over 130,000 attendees from across the seven-county area. The vibrant diversity of the crowd added to the fantastic atmosphere, making it a truly inclusive celebration for all.

Remarkably, the entire event transpired without any crime-related incidents, a testament to the excellent planning and security measures put in place. The seamless organization contributed to a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone.

The event was programmed with activities for everyone to enjoy. There was zip lining, wrestling, a bustling area for the kids and, of course, great music. The fantastic lineup was as diverse as the audience itself. From Morris Day and the Time to Martina McBride, the event truly offered something for everyone. Attendees were treated to a variety of delectable food options, showcasing the rich culinary talents present in our community.

Taste of Minnesota is precisely the kind of event that Minneapolis needs to revitalize and encourage people to return downtown. The collaboration with community partners such as Great Clips, RBC Wealth Management, Xcel Energy, Jazz88 and the Star Tribune was instrumental in ensuring that Taste of Minnesota was free for all to attend. Their support and commitment to the community are deeply appreciated.

The success of Taste of Minnesota not only highlights the potential for future events but also reaffirms the strength and unity of our community. We look forward to many more such celebrations that bring us together and showcase the best of Minneapolis.

Jean Ryan, Chanhassen, and Mary Fenske, Eden Prairie

The writers are marketing professionals who helped raise sponsorship dollars for the event.