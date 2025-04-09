Readers Write: Tariff uncertainty, political cowardice, DOGE

Trump’s goal of replacing imported goods with more products made in America is not, in itself, a bad goal, but he is going about it all wrong. The economics writer Jane Jacobs showed how “import replacement” is best done through research investment and innovation, not through tariffs, and yet the Trump administration is doing the opposite: disinvesting in university research and development while putting up enormous trade barriers. If we want to be less dependent on steel from Asia or lumber from Canada, we should innovate our way out of that dependence by, say, 3D-printing our cars and houses, technology that university research has shown to be both achievable and cost-effective.