Readers Write: Tariff uncertainty, political cowardice, DOGE

•••
I have listened to President Donald Trump as he blamed previous administrations for the unfair trade we have with most countries in the world. Did he forget that he led one of those?
Steve Holm, Mahtomedi
•••
As a person who has spent his whole life in manufacturing, I think it odd that Trump thinks that manufacturing jobs are created quickly — jobs like machinists, welders, electricians, plumbers. My 45 years in manufacturing shows that it takes several years to train and develop those skills, both in the classroom as well as on the production floor. This is much different that the couple of days it apparently takes to learn to be the president of the United States. But, as we have seen, without training, his mistakes show up quickly.
Ron Ray, Laporte, Minn.
•••