Some Supreme Court justices seem to have forgotten what bribery and corruption looks like ("Alito accepted luxury trip paid by donors," June 22). Incredibly, despite their degrees, they do not understand what "quid pro quo" means.

The latest delinquent, Justice Samuel Alito, in his own written defense, argues that since the fat cat's private jet was doing what jets do (going someplace where rugged industrialists like to fish) he was not required to disclose parking his butt "in a seat that, as far as I am aware, would have otherwise been vacant."

Great! Everyone: The black-robed dude says we no longer have to pay for light rail, bus or flights to Orlando. This is the kind of originalism I can get behind!

Steve Rawlins, Minneapolis

Supreme Court justices are supposed to be really smart and really good at interpreting words and phrases. In fact, that is pretty much the job. They (like all judges) are also supposed to avoid even the appearance of impropriety. So it is really simple: If a Supreme Court justice does not disclose expensive gifts accepted from people who may later have business before the court and, after someone else reports those expensive gifts, has to issue a "Well, it may look kind of bad, but it is actually OK if you look closer" explanation, that Supreme Court justice has violated his or her obligation to avoid the appearance of impropriety.

Tom Vollbrecht, Plymouth

As the credibility of the legislative and executive branches of the government have tanked, I've clung to the hope that the credibility of the judicial branch would remain high. In a country that prides itself on the "rule of law," credibility of the judicial branch is crucial. If we lose respect for the law, we are courting chaos. That's why I'm so distressed at the revelations about Justice Alito. To make matters worse, he seems utterly tone deaf.

First, he can't seem to understand that accepting the gift of a trip to a fishing lodge in Alaska worth tens of thousands of dollars has the "appearance of impropriety" — to use the words that are the standard used by lower federal judges for not accepting gifts. And it's preposterous to claim that he is utterly immune to feeling any sort of gratitude for that freebie toward his benefactor when the gift-giver has a case before the Supreme Court. Any ordinary person would understand that it is human to feel a sense of gratitude.

Second, while Justice Clarence Thomas was accepting lavish gifts from his best buddy, Alito claims that he doesn't know his benefactor that well. He's had a few casual conversations with the guy. That's supposed to reassure us that he wouldn't be influenced by the relationship in ruling on a case. But in his sanctimonious reply to the ProPublica reporting, he misses the point that accepting such a significant gratuity from someone he barely knows makes it look like he has his hand out to anyone passing by. It's a bad look.

I'm sure there are conservative organizations digging deep to find similar objectionable behavior from the liberal justices. Maybe it's just coincidental that the two most conservative justices on the Supreme Court who always seem to vote in favor of the Federalist Society and big business are the ones who have accepted the most lavish gifts from those very interests. Or, maybe it isn't coincidental.

Fred Morris, Minneapolis

Why is it that the two justices who are the most self-righteous and the most eager to impose their own sense of morality on the individual freedoms of others are also the most offended when their clear ethical failures are revealed? In Minnesota, no justice would even think of accepting these outrageous gifts from people who have great interest in the decisions of the court, especially where the gifts are facilitated by the partisan Federalist Society.

Sam Hanson, Minneapolis

The writer is a retired justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court.

IMMIGRATION

Some semblance of order needed

When it comes to immigration, I can understand the frustrations of those states along our southern border. Trying to process so many people from around the world who enter legally; trying to find them shelter, food and medical care; helping them to make connections with anyone they know already living in the U.S., all the while preventing others from entering illegally — this is a task beyond herculean in scope. Granted, the U.S. government plays the single largest role in this effort. But it's clear that the states, the local governments and the charities bear a huge burden. I can understand how they might find this frustrating.

On the other hand, to simply ship the immigrants to other states willy-nilly is no solution. It is simply poor political theater. (And Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis using his state's taxpayer money to fly immigrants out of Texas appears marginally insane to this observer.)

The people in states like Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and California have made the unexpected immigrants welcome. However, I can also understand those citizens feeling irritated by having to spring into action without warning.

Why can't we have representatives of all 50 states meet and arrange to take a proportional number of immigrants in orderly fashion? If each state knows to expect some immigrants, knows approximately how many and roughly when they might arrive and can help with transporting them, I believe we could handle the pressure with far less acrimony.

David Rosene, Brooklyn Park

HOUSING

This is how a shortage persists

On June 21, the Star Tribune reported that city staff members in Shakopee are tabling an affordable housing project, confining the nonprofit developer to more stringent zoning conditions than previously agreed upon ("Shakopee reconsiders zoning call"). According to the nonprofit, this will force a costly redesign of the building plan.

If this sounds like an obscure technical catch, some Shakopee residents have made clear that their reasons for opposition to this project are anything but technical — voicing concerns that this housing for low-income families would be a neighborhood blight and lower property values. Unfortunately, this is just another example of an attitude toward affordable housing developments that's all too common in our state. I've seen similar arguments near where I live in St. Paul, next door in Minneapolis and across the metro area in Edina.

Minnesota has long had a shortfall of affordable housing, creating huge problems for our low-income neighbors. Such conditions call upon us to support those in need and allow new housing — especially affordable housing — in our backyards. Otherwise, we risk reproducing decades of exclusionary, destructive housing policy in the state.

Zak Yudhishthu, St. Paul

AM RADIO

Out of style? By no means

Mike Thompson's June 22 editorial cartoon equates AM radio with "8 tracks" when AM would better be compared with albums. AM radio was America's first mass media, and albums were the first on-demand audio entertainment in the U.S. People feel an emotional connection to AM radio just as they do to albums.

People in 2021 spent $1.2 billion on vinyl records, making up 71% of physical format revenue (source: Recording Industry Association of America). And just as albums are doing great, so is AM radio in the Twin Cities. From 830 WCCO to locally owned AM950, the Progressive Voice of Minnesota, AM radio is a place for community conversations. AM950's unique local shows include "Native Roots Radio," "The Matt McNeil Show," "Food Freedom Radio," "Ellie 2.0 Radio," "Connections Radio," "New Beginnings," "Living Healthy and Aging Well," "Wall of Power Radio Hour," "Green Tea Conversations," "Exploring Sovereignty with Elizabeth," "The Being Curious Show with Kelly and Brian," "Searching for Service," "GhostBox Radio" and "This Queer Book Saved My Life." These shows are available via podcast, streaming on apps like Tune-In as well as on AM transistor radios.

Laura Hedlund, Eagan