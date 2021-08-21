D.J. Tice makes the Minnesota Department of Education's social studies standards sound pretty bad ("Social studies and social discord: A brief history," Opinion Exchange, Aug. 15). He does capture the lowlights. To add one example striking to a lawyer: to exaggerate the importance of tribal law through repeated references to "state, tribal, and federal" laws, as if they were equivalent authorities for modern citizens, is just bizarre.

But if you accept Tice's invitation to actually read the standards, most educated Minnesotans will find them to be even worse. They're worse because they're so unrelenting, because there's so little in them besides what approaches progressive propaganda. Even though the approach seems wholly wrongheaded to me, I wouldn't argue that there is no place for such approaches in schools, because lots of people disagree. What's wrong is that the standards reflect no other view.

Many fair-minded people believe that identity politics hurt the Democratic Party and the nation. Some, including me, also believe it ultimately hurts its minority proponents. Black and Native American identity politics seem more benign to a slim national majority than do white identity politics, but to those who aren't doing the talking, it's rhetoric from the same bucket. Standards like these are what cause Trumpian right-wing extremists in places like Texas to legislate restrictions preventing individual teachers from teaching what they think will best educate their students. Administrators who generate standards like these demonstrate that they cannot be trusted to resist pressuring their teaching peers to inculcate students too uninformed to defend a view different from progressive identity politics.

These standards are unsalvageable. The Department of Education should start over with a group of drafters who are more interested in education than in progressive ideology.

Peter Lancaster, Minneapolis

Tice's "positionality," as he rather ironically suggests, distorts his interpretation of the proposed social studies standards. For example, nothing that I have found in the standards draft suggests that "the suffering of the weak at the hands of the strong" is a "uniquely American evil," as Tice suggests. This he is reading into the document. The idea that "America's aspiration has always been to secure the rights of individuals more fully than in other times and places, through limited and democratic government, the rule of law, economic opportunity and all the rest" — a rather broad statement, to say the least — is itself an interpretation of our past motives and actions. Just who is "America"? But it would be easy to find historical examples of those who disagreed with that statement (read, for example, Frederick Douglass' 1852 Fourth of July speech). Are their opinions to be disregarded because they do not match the comfortable assumptions of our traditional (and dominant) culture?

Tice admits we must examine where we fall short of our ideals. How else to do it but by examining multiple perspectives, especially of those long ignored in our historical storytelling?

Again, Tice reads into the document an assumption that "America is more exceptional as a land of oppression, than as one of opportunity." Yet the history standards of examining multiple perspectives and analyzing historical documents have been accepted for decades as goals for history education. Students should be encouraged to draw their own conclusions on historical issues, based on analysis as described in the standards.

Finally, a word search is a lazy source upon which to base conclusions. The context of words conveys their meaning. But on one thing Tice and I agree: People should examine the standards for themselves before drawing conclusions.

Diane Ring, Edina

SPECIALIZED EXPO

Make it virtual to reduce emissions

I appreciate Lori Sturdevant's enthusiastic boosterism of Minnesota and her desire to reboot our image on the world stage ("Expo could be just what Minnesota's battered reputation needs," Opinion Exchange, Aug. 15). But at the same time, I also question the planning of a 21st-century event, centered around health and wellness, using 19th- and 20th-century technology.If there was one silver lining related to the COVID pandemic, it was the technological advances in sharing information and education via the internet.

During the past 12 months, I audited a class at the University of Minnesota, completed a course on vegetable growing through the U's Extension program, attended church, viewed a series on racism and the economy sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank, and completed a series on the Lewis and Clark expedition through the University of Virginia's Lifelong Learning Institute, just to name a few. Why do we need to bring 13.5 million people (by Sturdevant's estimate), via airplanes and automobiles that burn fossil fuels, to Minnesota to disseminate this information?

In the first half of the A Section on Sunday, there were stories titled "'Another critical day' for Dixie fire," "Desperate for water," and "Dozens dead in floods along Turkish coast." Page A9 had a full-page ad for a concert fundraiser to raise money to fight the building and operation of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline, which many Minnesotans see as hypocritical to the state's goals toward becoming carbon neutral.

I think Sturdevant and other columnists and writers for the Star Tribune have written extensively about global warming, its consequences and what we can do to combat it. So, does it only matter when it is convenient for us, for when it is in sync with the "image" we are trying to project, when it doesn't directly affect our pocketbooks? When is it going to start to matter all of the time?

Catherine Fuller, Minneapolis

As a white Minnesotan, my personal experience is that Minnesota has been a "nice," progressive place to live. However, in education, housing, health care, employment and policing, I have learned that many Black Minnesotans have a different experience than I do. That is why I felt it was so dismissive to suggest that an Expo could boost the state's reputation.

The assumption that the state's reputation has been tarnished does not acknowledge the reality that Black lives have been marginalized, brutalized and murdered in Minnesota for decades. If we want to be considered a healthy state, we should promote health from within for all Minnesotans. That means valuing the life, opportunities, perspectives and leadership of our neighbors of color.

The implication that somehow Minnesota is no longer such a good place to live reveals the veil of ignorance over racism that has been present all along. Moving on to a feel-good project, such as an Expo, may make some people feel better and more optimistic. But those are generally the people that haven't felt the sting of our racist past. Having the courage, compassion and resilience to own and address racial inequity across our state will make Minnesotan better for everyone. I would submit that the only way to "push aside the ugly image of police brutality" is to deal with it straight on. Only then can we call ourselves "the Healthy State."

Jill Scholtz, Eden Prairie

ST. ANTHONY FALLS

The site needs a protector

Sunday's article "Hidden river wall stymies inspectors," about the cutoff wall under the Mississippi River at St. Anthony Falls, demonstrates why the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers needs to remain at the site.

The wall is over 144 years old and has never been thoroughly inspected. If it fails, we risk serious impacts to clean water, recreation and navigation. The Corps built this wall to preserve navigation, and it should conduct an inspection. Instead, it refuses to accept ownership and wants to abandon the site.

Mississippi National River and Recreation Area, which includes Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock, is the only national park in Minneapolis. As local leaders plan for the future, it's critical that we maintain the highest standards of protection for our national park, where more than 2 million people visit each year.

In January, the Corps released a draft study of the lock that tries to justify why it should abandon the site based solely on the lock's closure to navigation in 2015. But the lock and cutoff wall serve other federal interests, such as the water supply for 1 million people, hydropower production and recreation.

The Corps should remain at St. Anthony Falls as a key partner in the area's future. If it will not, Congress must step in, as it did to close the lock, to ensure the future of this important site is protected.

Christine Goepfert, St. Paul

The writer is Midwest associate director at the National Parks Conservation Association.

