After watching Thursday's hearings on the sick-leave bill, I am frustrated with the DFL — which was my party for many decades.

We all objected to the costs for public schools that the unfunded federal mandate of special education caused. While special education is vital, both parties recognized how difficult education funding is because the feds did not support the mandate with money.

I'm struck by how the DFL is proposing its own unfunded mandate — despite knowing how damaging these can be. The ability to take time off — with pay — and maintain job security is a nice concept. Yet the DFL is not funding this mandate, despite our workforce shortage. Fewer workers? Cut profits. Can't meet payroll? Fewer or no jobs.

How can the DFL complain about unfunded mandates in one case, but cause them in another? While I admire their commitment to workers, they are unconcerned for business owners who provide the jobs for workers.

Common sense indicates we need compromises. Both parties have valid points. At a minimum, we need financial support for businesses. I am dismayed that the DFL refuses to work with the GOP to find a way to help both workers and employers. I hope it's not too late to fix this.

Marjorie J. Simon, Minneapolis

UNIVERSAL SCHOOL LUNCH

Simpler, fairer and should be done

I disagree with the Star Tribune's Feb. 17 editorial opposing universal free breakfast and lunch for all Minnesota students ("Provide school meals to those in need"). Frankly, the suggested policy is a petty and mean one. No income-based program will be 100% accurate, and applying and updating information can be demeaning, as anyone who has had to rely on public assistance can testify. Some kids will fall through the cracks and remain hungry. The amounts at stake are not huge, while the benefits are. Furthermore, let's stop the problem of lunch-shaming and collecting on unpaid lunch fees. Make it simple for all, and save on administrative costs to boot. Will affluent parents complain that their kids get a free lunch, too? Most won't. It is a progressive policy and everyone will benefit.

Lance R. Wong, Burnsville

•••

While I appreciate the idea behind the Star Tribune editorial "Provide school meals to those in need," the suggestion that it be limited is impractical. Our schools already struggle to get free and reduced lunch paperwork from all of the families that do qualify. This is an administrative burden on staff that leaves many deserving children potentially underfed. Without a proposal that can address underreporting, this position is fiscal grandstanding to the detriment of those kids.

It also overlooks the stigma we create by labeling children based on the income of their parents. It's not so long ago that we were reading about fundraisers to retire student lunch debt or kids forced to throw away a hot lunch and return to the back of the line to get a cold option. That is public shaming, plain and simple.

It is far better to offer breakfast and lunch to all kids equally. The districts will certainly have a few free riders but that could also ensure sufficient budget to purchase healthier, often more expensive foods.

Matt Flory, Minneapolis

DRIVING

You're in charge, not the car. Right?

Tesla is "recalling" nearly 363,000 cars to reprogram "Full Self-Driving" ("Tesla is recalling self-drive vehicles," Feb. 16).

There are fundamental problems embedded in this situation. 1) Tesla should not be calling this feature "Full Self-Driving," as it is not intended to be used unattended. The driver is supposed to be fully alert at all times to override computer/sensor error. 2) The notion that a human being is capable of sitting in their car, hands on steering wheel, a foot poised near the brake pedal, eyes and brain fully engaged with the vehicle driving task while the computer drives the car is ludicrous.

Humans have a remarkable ability to process the huge amounts of information necessary to successfully drive a car. Doing this task keeps most people quite alert and engaged. On the other hand, asking a human to function as backup to a computer is simply not compatible with how humans work. A human asked to monitor every important driving decision made by a computer will quickly become bored and inattentive. The human will daydream, read a book, listen to music, watch the scenery, look at the handsome man (or woman) on the sidewalk, interact with their phone, etc.

The concept of a driver continuously monitoring their computer-driven car is totally unworkable. This dangerous experiment should be banned.

Mark Brakke, Coon Rapids

•••

As my car ricochets down the streets and alleys of Minneapolis, I think this could be inspiration for a new ride at the Minnesota State Fair — "Potholes and Rutz," anyone?

Andrea Bolger, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS BUSINESSES

An alarming trend

It is very disturbing to see the closures of Walgreens and Aldi ("Walgreens the latest retailer to close in north Minneapolis," Feb. 16) in the city and also to read about Chase Bank's abandonment of plans to open a bank branch on W. Broadway. A critical mass of business is vital to the city of Minneapolis and to the state of Minnesota. Uptown has also lost numerous businesses like Apple and The North Face. Plans to reduce Hennepin Avenue to two lanes and to remove convenient parking for bus lanes and bicycle paths will likely drive more businesses elsewhere. We need more pro-business policies from the City Council and from the state Legislature. Where do they think the tax revenue comes from to pay for public services, education, infrastructure — and for their salaries?

Nat Robbins, Minneapolis

SAUNAS

It's too darn hot

The city's decision to close the public sauna in Linden Hills should be quickly reviewed and overturned ("Minneapolis to close unlicensed sauna," Feb. 16). The idea of lumping saunas with places where sexual activity may be engaged in is ludicrous and insulting. As any Finn will tell you, there are far better places for engaging in sex than in a sauna. Saunas are not like other so-called steam baths — certainly not like Turkish baths or the tepid rooms in health clubs that try to pass for saunas. Nobody's going to want to engage in sex in a 180- to 210-degree room. Most people not conditioned to the sauna can't even stay on the top bench for more than about 5 minutes — and that's before the löyly (steam) is generated from the sauna stove rocks. For males, there is a practical aspect to not having sex in the sauna — "parts" go to hide in the protection of the body at those temperatures. A sauna is a sacred place where quiet is observed and eyes are fixed on your bare feet. All are equal in a sauna — a truly Minnesota value.

Public saunas have been part of Finnish life in America for over 100 years. My father was born in the sauna. The Finnish Parliament has a sauna.

I'm fortunate to be able to sauna in my own home but many people in southwest Minneapolis cannot. Public saunas are some of the most hygienic places on the planet. If we cannot sauna in Minneapolis, where in heaven's name in this country can we (well, besides Michigan's Copper Country)? This is a problem that should be easily remedied by the city.

Ray Wuolo, Minneapolis