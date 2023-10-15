Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

I've been in the service industry for 35 years. I currently work for a well-known and popular restaurateur. The company uses a computer program to facilitate reservations.

The manager arrives in the afternoon and starts calling guests to confirm. The program also sends out an email and text message. It keeps track of your birthday/anniversary, what table you prefer, and if you have any dietary needs or restrictions (if you provided that info). It also tracks if you've made reservations before, how many times you've been in, and if you have "no call, no show."

The manager staffs the restaurant according to how many guests are coming in, so even when you don't respond to the reservation confirmation we still have to assume you are coming in with your nine other friends. Our restaurant will routinely have 20 to 30 guests not show for their reservation. We won't take walk-ins because we're expecting the reservation. It's a real bummer.

Labor is a big part of the restaurant's budget. If you wish to not pay so much for your scallop, I ask you to be mindful and respond to the restaurant's request to confirm or cancel your reservation. We won't be mad either way.

Susan Nosal, Minneapolis

MINNESOTA TWINS

Be positive! (Here's how.)

Last week I was fired up to attend Game 4 of the American League Division Series at our beautiful Target Field on a crisp sunny evening. I took the Northstar Line, placing me right at Gate 6. (Thank you, Metro Transit, for adding this trip.)

The stadium was electric; fans were eagerly shuffling their way to their seats and ready to wave the red Homer Hankies — beaming with positive emotion as the game began. Here we go! We believe!

It was a great game. Were we disappointed? Of course. But no matter what — we love our Twins. This day's loss was only one game! The Twins staff, manager, coaches and players gave us a season to remember. This team gives us hope. They did their very best — against an experienced Houston team — and I feel nothing but admiration for our Twins. Going over a plethora of negative statistics doesn't change anything.

The press can give it all a rest. What counts is we can look forward to next year and stellar season to celebrate each and every one of you. Nix the negative press, Star Tribune. Let's think and write only positive press. GO TWINS!! I can't wait to see you all next year!

Pam Patnode, Blaine

RSV VACCINE

If it's good, make it universally easy

Medical professionals are encouraging the public, especially seniors and other health-vulnerable folk, to be vaccinated against RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). So I sought out a source and filled out the Medicare paperwork. I was astounded to learn that the injection is priced at $299, and — in my case — was not covered by Medicare or by my HealthPartners supplemental insurance.

Happily, I am able to pay, but if the disease is communicable enough to warrant a vaccine, and the risk related to RSV is as significant as medical professionals say, why is that substantial cost laid on potential victims? Is not the prevention of this illness a public good?

Dennis Nelson, Garrison, Minn.

AMY CONEY BARRETT

What the public should get from her U visit

It's not hypocrisy that fuels the opposition to Amy Coney Barrett's upcoming speech at the University of Minnesota. It is the university's extending an offer to give this extremely powerful woman the platform and format to sell her views and votes without having to listen or answer to the people her actions are affecting. There will be former Dean Robert Stein who will be asking some questions, but that isn't exactly putting her feet to the fire for such a controversial speaker.

As a condition of giving her views a platform at our public university, she should be required to give answers to the many questions swirling around about her views, votes and position as a U.S. Supreme Court justice. She voted to reverse Roe, the long-standing court decision that affirmed women's right to make their own decisions regarding pregnancy. Her vote unleashed individual states to pass laws that effectively allow states to hold them captive to the states they live in when they are pregnant. She should receive questions, and listen, face to face, from people who are most affected by that decision. Instead, she will take questions from an old, well-to-do, establishment white man.

Barrett is a member of a bloc of conservative justices who are far outside and to the right of the majority of the American people, and in addition to representing a minority view culturally, represents the economic views of wealthy and corporate America, which is but a minority view also. She should answer what gives her the right to so much minority power in what is supposed to be a democracy.

She should give us answers about Justice Clarence Thomas' accepting massive "gifts" from "friends" with business before the court. She should answer for her own questionable ethics and the court's failure to set up and enforce quality ethical standards. She should explain why the court's popularity and the trust it holds is at an all-time low. She has a lifetime appointment to be on the Supreme Court and should explain why in any democracy that should happen.

The university should require that she answer to us and listen to us if she comes here to speak at our public university.

Paul Rozycki, Minneapolis

GRIEVANCES

Adapt.

Recent comments in the Readers Write section are assuredly from people of my vintage whose issues with "things" have prompted some personal thoughts of my own. If you don't like the music at Life Time, join another fitness center. If you're concerned with noise levels at restaurants, call ahead and ask about them or search for reviews; there are plenty of great choices of places to dine. If you mourn the loss of cursive writing instruction, be comforted that others before you had the same thoughts about Greek and Latin and mother tongues of parents and grandparents.

I love looking at maps, but my phone apps make travel pretty much anywhere a lot easier. I don't miss black-and-white television whatsoever. On the other hand, I do miss having a full head of hair.

Paul Waytz, Minneapolis

As a former second grade teacher for many years, I'd like to weigh in on the cursive question (Readers Write, Oct. 8 and 9).

I found that most students loved learning cursive and the parents were proud to see their child's cursive achievement as the year progressed. However, before I retired a dozen years ago, it was increasingly clear that there just wasn't enough time in the day to do the required practice. Students needed computer and keyboarding skills for today's world. Every minute in reading, math and science was precious. High school teachers told us that they didn't need their students to write in cursive, but it would help if they could read it.

So to help my students in reading cursive, every morning before they arrived, I wrote a cursive morning message on the board. It was like a puzzle for them to figure out as they settled in for the beginning of our school day. They could use the displayed cursive alphabet to help decipher what they were seeing, and it took just a few minutes of class time. I think many were inspired to break this "code" so they could read their parent's notes, too!

Patricia Tkach, Coon Rapids