•••

I read Ryan Winkler's commentary "Skeptics like Phillips should count on Biden" (Opinion Exchange, Aug. 11) and to my eye, this is an establishment politician who has either not learned from history or doesn't understand why Democrats don't win as many offices as they should. The tradition in the Democratic Party is that party elites determine who is running for a particular office and don't pay attention to what the voters are telling them until after they lose the race.

President Joe Biden is a good man and much/some of what he has done is needed and great. He also led the charge to give multiple millions or billions away to crooks in the last two years. He was the logical candidate for president in 2016, but the Democratic elite determined it was Hillary Clinton's turn. From my standpoint, another insider mistake. Vice President Kamala Harris is a good person and a capable senator but not presidential material. The polls indicate that most Americans/voters don't want Biden to run again.

It is possible that Donald Trump will be the GOP candidate for president. Even if he isn't, the article from the New York Times printed in the Aug. 6 Star Tribune outlines a "sweeping strategy dubbed Project 2025 that Paul Dans of the Heritage Foundation" has formulated that the Republican administration will use as a battle plan to dismantle recent efforts to slow global warming ("Republican 2024 climate strategy: Less clean energy"). Republicans are laying out plans on how they will win the presidential election in 2024, regardless of who is their nominated candidate. We would all be well served to educate ourselves about any third-party organizations in the 2024 election. We still use the Electoral College, and if no candidate gets the required number of electoral college votes, the next president is elected by the (Republican) U.S. House.

Our country, the world and future generations cannot afford climate-change deniers in power. We also cannot afford the Democratic Party elite to determine who their party's presidential candidate is in 2024.

David Walcher, Eagan

•••

Regarding "Deal with Iran frees American prisoners" (Aug. 11): This "is the latest in a series of high-profile prisoner swaps engineered in secret by the Biden administration … ." The many accomplishments of this very competent president and his extremely competent administration advocate for leaving the nation in these hands for another four years. Age equals experience. The nation needs experienced, competent hands on the tiller for another four years.

Elaine Frankowski, Minneapolis

MARIJUANA

Alarmism running wild

The Star Tribune Editorial Board's response to state lawmakers' attempts to hold a special session addressing public cannabis consumption perpetuates alarmism and inaccuracies that could have serious unintended consequences ("New cannabis law needs work," July 30).

First, the claim that secondhand exposure to cannabis smoke or vapor causes a "contact high" is a myth — long touted by drug war zealots and people trying to explain away a positive workplace- or court-ordered drug test — that was dispelled long ago.

Second, unlike tobacco, secondhand cannabis smoke is not associated with cancer, lung disease or other long-term health problems.

Admittedly, the smell of cannabis is annoying to some people, just like tobacco, which is why the legislation balances the rights of consumers and nonconsumers by using many of the consumption rules for tobacco and allowing municipalities to further adjust where and how it may be used. However, we should not undo the progress made with this law by recriminalizing public consumption or punishing it with excessive fines.

Research shows that even after cannabis is made legal in a state, criminal and civil codes against public consumption tend to be enforced in an economically and racially disproportionate manner.

If the Legislature wants to help on this issue, it should pass legislation allowing licensed cannabis consumption lounges and leave public use issues to municipalities. Local governments must avoid overly punitive punishments for public violations and focus more on consumer education.

Randy Quast, Minneapolis

The writer is executive director, National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

•••

It is inconceivable to me that with the amount of time our Legislature spent on the marijuana bill it could make so many unforced errors. There were so many states to draw from and now that the law is passed it will take a year for legal sellers to be approved.

The first glaring error was that you can keep two pounds of marijuana at home for personal use. Seriously? That is 32 ounces that can be sold for an average of $300 each! Also, the delay will make more selling a given. In other states that have passed such laws, illicit sales increase due to undercutting prices, stealing sales from licensed sellers since they don't have all the regulations to contend with. And note that credit or sometimes debit cards can't be used since it is a violation of federal laws.

They also set no restrictions on using in a public place where others are subjected to the smell of pot. They forgot it is public property ... seriously?

I predict that the manner in which this law was passed will increase illicit sales — at the expense of the public and licensed dealers.

William Darusmont, Edina

MINNESOTA ROADS

Speed cameras, please

The problems with speeding on Minnesota roads described in "20K ticketed as speeding hits red zone" (front page, Aug. 11) could be solved in a month: simply adopt the German system that uses cameras to catch speeders.

The Germans use both portable and permanently installed cameras. They have worked out regulations to ensure the cameras are accurate. They also have ways a driver can appeal if they believe they were unjustly accused.

When a driver knows the chance of getting caught speeding is high, and the government response to an infraction is swift, the penalty does not need to be high. For example, if a driver gets caught speeding today and receives a citation in the mail within a week, a $30 fine might be enough.

John O'Reilly, Hinckley

•••

Regarding Friday's front-page article noting the ticketing of speeders on the streets and highways in the metro area, I found it strange that Minneapolis Police Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office statistics were not listed, nor were they even mentioned, especially since many neighboring agencies, even the St. Paul Police Department, were.

Minneapolis should have been included.

Alan Jones, Crystal

MENTAL ILLNESS

False implications

I was disappointed to read a recent letter that suggested that anyone treated inpatient for a mental illness — voluntary or not — should be added to the list of being unable to buy a gun ("Widen restrictions for mentally ill," Readers Write, Aug. 5). Commitment is about someone needing but not wanting mental health care, and more often the risk is to themselves, not others. The letter writer implies that even people seeking treatment voluntarily are dangerous to our community. This simply isn't true and creates a false narrative. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, firearms were used in 45% of suicide deaths, 65% of homicide deaths and 54% of interpersonal violence homicide deaths. Most firearm deaths, 75%, were suicides. Increasing early identification and easier access to care will help reduce firearm deaths. Making all inpatient treatment court-ordered will have the reverse effect and prevent people from seeking treatment. Please stop falsely connecting dangerousness and mental illnesses.

Sue Abderholden, St. Paul