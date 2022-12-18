Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

When I tell the first-grader that she can only check out two books at a time from the school library, she gives me a surprised how-could-this-be look. Then her lips pucker and she begins to cry, clutching the books to her chest. She holds up the line at the circulation desk where I volunteer until her teacher comes up behind her cajoling her out of line. The library is Disneyland for young first-time readers. Yet, it is hard to sustain this enthusiasm when there is little access and mentorship from a librarian.

In this Stillwater elementary, the licensed librarian is one of only three in the entire district, and she will only be here half the year, servicing another elementary for the other half. In 40-minute time slots, she reads to them while also teaching reading strategies. Today the first-graders are making inferences and learning about the parts of a book. Then she helps them find a book they can't wait to read.

After doing a bit of research, I learn that libraries and librarians are being phased out in public schools all over the state, especially at the secondary level where students are prone or pushed to rely totally on the internet for information and support for their studies. Even for large school districts, the ratio of media specialists to schools is well below 20%.

As a former secondary English teacher, I know it's possible to keep the enthusiasm for reading going into the upper grades. It just takes a good librarian to talk up the possibilities, whether it's for a research assignment or a graphic novel. The librarians I worked with were heroic supporters of every kind of reading.

At the elementary level, while librarians are not responsible for teaching kids to read, they are by far the greatest promoters of reading, triggering the enthusiasm that I see in every one of these first-graders who line up at the circulation desk. After COVID and the worry over low reading scores, doesn't it make sense to hire more librarians?

Peggy Ludtke, Stillwater

MINNEAPOLIS PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Time to get to work

Minneapolis Public Schools can reduce its financial woes by doing two things ("Mpls. schools in financial crisis," Dec. 11). First, increase enrollment by increasing the rate of on-time graduation — because every student is capable of graduating on time. It can be done by adopting a 100% graduation rate goal, ensuring that all teachers are on board to help and by involving the entire community to make high school graduation part of the culture. Second, MPS needs to create schools that are significantly different than what currently exists, which, obviously, are not working for many of their students. If you include those students who are "C" and "D" average students, the percentage of students not finding success increases from 50% to 70%.

John Eggers, Bemidji, Minn.

I've been a homeowner in Minneapolis for 47 years and have three adult children who all went through the Minneapolis Public Schools system at a time when school enrollment was about 44,000 (compared to today's 28,000), though the city's population was much lower than today.

It's not clear to me that the financial woes of the school district can be solved. But if they can be solved, it will have to involve these elements:

The school district will need to study why so many parents have moved out of the city, or at least removed their children from MPS. (Hint: It may have to do with parents concluding their children were not receiving good enough education!)

The school district will need to work on those things: academic achievement, graduation rates and access to programs so that families stay in the city and the public schools, and more come to the city and schools.

Other jurisdictions will need to do their part. The city will need to drastically change its housing policies, which favor one- and two-bedroom apartments and disfavor single-family homes. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will need to abandon its quest to limit access to the Grand Round parkways, an amenity that helps attract and retain families to the city.

It's hard to be optimistic, particularly with so many elected officials currently who lack experienced judgment. But if we are to dig out of the current school district mess, this is what it will take.

David J. Therkelsen, Minneapolis

CITY SERVICES

Really, St. Paul?

Very disappointed in yet another cost increase for city services. Having recycling fees increase is just another drip in the slow drowning of the city of St. Paul and its residents. So comforting to learn they approved the increase grudgingly.

If the city proposed continuing the program as currently structured, they shouldn't have been surprised at a higher bid given the inflationary economy. What changes did the city propose to lessen Eureka's or a potential alternative vendor's operating costs?

For example, did the they consider having residents place their recycling container on one side of the alley or street? Some of Eureka's trucks only allow a right-hand pickup. So at minimum two trips per street/alley are required, resulting in more fuel/labor costs. Most residents have learned where not to park for snowplowing; learning to put recycling bins on a designated side of an alley/street wouldn't be too difficult. For example, on north-south streets, bins could go on the west side of alley/street. On east/west streets the bins could go on the north side.

My guess is the savings in fuel, labor and equipment wear would be significant. Testing the concept in a neighborhood would have been very low risk.

Our City Council members need to start thinking of new solutions/ways of doing business. Raising taxes and fees is their default setting, and it is wrong. They need to find new revenue sources and leaner operating methods, just like any successful business. Otherwise we will all slowly drown in higher taxes and fees.

Peter Engel, St. Paul

Thrilled and proud of the St. Paul citizens pictured on the front page of Sunday's paper speaking out about tax increases ("Squeezed on home front," Dec. 11).

With the ridiculous surplus we have in this state, the citizens need to revolt, otherwise government will continue to take advantage of all!

Now the people of this country need to revolt to change term and age limits in government.

Deb Schaefgen, Maple Grove

With the governor and new leadership staring at a potential $17 billion surplus, is there ever a better time to reduce the tax burden on struggling citizens?

In the last legislative session, some tax ideas were proposed such as eliminating the tax on Social Security. The time is right for this as Minnesota is one of only 12 or 13 states that taxes Social Security ("Record surplus should spur innovation," editorial, Dec. 11). If this tax is eliminated, there will be one less reason to leave Minnesota. In addition, tax rates should be reduced, as such a huge surplus is indicative of collecting too much. With so much money in the state coffers, spend judiciously and reduce tax rates. It is the right thing to do.

Jim Ripple, Minneapolis

RECRUITING TO MINNESOTA

A self-deprecating motto needed

The two stories on recruiting people to Minnesota in Sunday's paper make me want to again propose that Minnesota adopt the tagline "The cold keeps the riffraff out" for its official recruiting efforts ("Walz goes bold on Minnesota (even on the cold)" and "Recruiters explain Minnesota's paradox"). The fact that less than 10% of possible recruits even consider Minnesota yet nearly everyone who comes stays really supports this longstanding, unofficial state slogan. Granted, it's slightly edgier than Nebraska's "Honestly, it's not for everyone," but it also reflects that Minnesota has so much going for it, already.

Miles Anderson, Minneapolis