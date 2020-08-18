Too often this forum gives unhelpful voice to Twin Cities suburbanites’ harsh judgments about issues in Minneapolis. The latest example: the Aug. 18 letter “A missed opportunity, defunders.”

The snarky argument about the removal of a homeless encampment in Powderhorn Park amid calls to defund the Minneapolis Police Department displayed stunning ignorance about actual conditions in my city on at least two scores:

1) Park police, not the MPD, forcefully removed those who refused to go when ordered. I am aware of no demand to defund the former.

2) More significantly, the writer mischaracterizes the debate over the levels of force needed to respond to different situations. While social workers, mental-health experts or others may properly respond instead of police in some cases, the Minneapolis City Council’s proposed reorganization of public safety functions allows for retaining armed officers when force is needed, such as at Powderhorn.

To paraphrase the writer, it’s a lot easier to condemn from afar my city’s leaders than to learn or acknowledge the facts here. Here’s a deal: I won’t comment on issues in the suburbs and folks out there can mind their own business, too.

Conrad deFiebre, Minneapolis

• • •

I do not believe public-employee unions should exist, but since they do, we ought to recognize their appropriate role. Toward that end, two letters published in the Aug. 18 edition merit response.

The first asserts that the police union “has to acknowledge that [bullies in the force exist] and deal with these individuals accordingly” (“Some seemingly clear solutions”). This is management’s responsibility, not the responsibility of the union. Whether you like union head Bob Kroll or not, when he points out that the union does not hire, discipline or generally train the police force, he is right. Any restructuring of the police force — and the union contract that covers their employment — should carefully delineate management’s role and enable management to exercise its duties. Kroll’s role as union steward is to insure employees covered by the contract are dealt with in a manner consistent with the union contract provisions.

The subsequent letter expresses frustration in the reinstatement of the officer dismissed following the holiday decoration incident a couple of years ago. This situation stems from the arbitration clause in the union contract, a clause found in virtually all public employee contracts. A recent study found that approximately 50% of arbitrator decisions result in reinstatement of the dismissed employee. The arbitrator’s authority must be restricted to awarding monetary damages. Reinstating a dismissed employee, whether a police officer, teacher or janitor undermines management’s authority and poisons the workforce.

My problem with public-employee unions notwithstanding, the problems highlighted in these letters fall at the feet of city management. Effective managers would negotiate reasonable contract terms and create a working environment that promotes the desired outcomes — in this case, effective policing of Minneapolis.

Nicholas LaFontaine, Richfield

• • •

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others suggest that President Donald Trump and the GOP are responsible for systemic discrimination in law enforcement. But, under the U.S. Constitution, the federal government has no general policing powers; rather, policing is generally reserved to the states, which place policing under the control of the cities and counties. Thus, the hiring, firing, training, policies and practices of the police are generally controlled by the mayors and city councils.

The last Republican elected mayor of Minneapolis left office in 1961. And, with the exception of Norm Coleman, who switched parties after election, the last Republican mayor of St. Paul left office in 1966. Similarly, the last Republican mayor of Atlanta left office in 1879; Washington, D.C., in 1910; Chicago in 1931; St. Louis in 1949; Detroit in 1962; and Portland in 1980. For generations, the Democrats have controlled policing. The GOP has long had no relevant input. To the extent that there is systemic discrimination in law enforcement in America’s major cities, it is solely a creature of the Democratic Party. Policing is not a federal issue and is irrelevant to the presidential election, other than as diversionary rhetoric.

Jeffrey Thompson, Plymouth

DFL CANDIDATE

Worse than poor judgment

St. Paul DFL House candidate John Thompson is to the DFL Party as Derek Chauvin is to the Minneapolis Police Department (“Candidate’s comments called ‘reprehensible,’ ” Aug. 17). Both are toxic individuals who have sullied their entire organizations. Just as the MPD fired Chauvin, so too should the DFL remove its endorsement from Thompson. Anyone with such bad judgment as Thompson showed should not represent the DFL and of course gives the GOP license to blame all the recent burning and looting on the “radical Democrats.”

Lucyan Mech, Lauderdale

THE MAIL

You can always forgo that option

In response to letters regarding easy solutions to voting-by-mail concerns, there is another really easy solution: Vote in person. I guarantee you the polling places will employ all COVID safety requirements and that those locations are just as safe as local businesses in town. The more people you allow to touch your ballot, the higher the likelihood of an error, which is often perceived as voter fraud. Humans make mistakes — even USPS workers who do a fantastic job but occasionally err with your regular mail. Vote in person, like the good old days, and personally submit your ballot in the box.

Dave Hutton, Bloomington

• • •

You have only to travel outside this country (and mail one postcard) to learn that our postal service is the finest in the world — the fastest, the least expensive, for centuries the lifeblood of this democracy. No accident of fate, the stylized eagle on each white truck — our country’s chosen symbol of long-lasting spirit in flight — is strong, resilient.

Do everything you can to cherish those who keep this remarkable organization on firm footing: many identified by a uniform, thousands more invisible. All serve one cause — to carefully handle each printed advertisement, each subscribed magazine, each handwritten thank-you note. Burdened by millions of words, they carry the poetry of this nation. Truly essential, forever our heroes!

Judith Monson, St. Paul

PHOTOGRAPHY

Capturing awe for dinosaurs

As a retired newspaper editor, I have learned to appreciate excellence in newspaper photography. I was particularly struck by the outstanding photo by Aaron Lavinsky, accompanying the piece about prehistoric animals at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds (“It’s just pretend, right?” Aug. 9). The expressions on the faces of Ezra and Abram Oluoch are priceless. The photographer captured a contagious sense of wonder and amazement in their faces. I know that photographers don’t always get much praise for their work. Lavinsky deserves an extra measure for this one.

(In case you’re wondering why it took me so long to send a comment, we receive the mailed version of the Star Tribune five days late down here in Iowa and it took me a few days after that to discover the story.)

Michael Sherer, Waverly, Iowa

