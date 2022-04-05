If anyone deserved a front-page obituary, it was Pete Orput, the Washington County Attorney who died Sunday of cancer ("He fought crime, and built reforms," April 5). Orput started as a high school history teacher and ended up as a national leader in programs to help victims and to rescue the lives of those caught on the wrong side of the law.

One episode in his life that was not included in the obituaries was the fact that Orput was serving as a Marine at Tan Son Nhut Air Base in Vietnam in the final days of the war in 1975. It was his and his comrades' job to deal with the hysteria around the airfield as the last rescue flights took Americans and South Vietnamese to safety. When the last flight went out, only the handful of Marines were left, the last American military in South Vietnam. As they were helicoptered out on April 30, 1975, Orput said he could see the long line of Russian tanks entering Saigon.

Orput was the chief prosecutor for gang violence in Minnesota for some time, and also earned a reputation for toughness in his handling of drug dealers. But his legacy will be the work he did for those nonviolent defendants who needed a second chance. His work in helping create Minnesota's cutting-edge system of veterans courts had helped hundreds of families regain respect and dignity in their lives.

He lived a life of hard-nosed public service marked by great compassion.

Al Zdon, Mounds View

The writer is the author of "War Stories: Accounts of Minnesotans Who Defended Their Nation," which included Orput.

PRINCE

Rework his estate into a music hub

It is inconceivable that seven years have passed since we lost Prince. He was, and remains, a Minnesota icon.

As a fan of his musical work, and more importantly his good works as a human being, I was profoundly disappointed when his family chose to turn Paisley Park, a place rich with creativity and great impact on the international music scene, into a mere museum. What a waste. Not only did that decision go against what Prince seems to have stood for as a mentor and supporter for so many other musicians, but it also made Paisley Park irrelevant for the future of music in Minnesota.

Here's another idea Prince's longtime collaborators and musical friends might pursue.

Buy Paisley Park from Prince's heirs. Turn Paisley Park into an international music academy. Recruit famous musicians from across the music world to spend time "in residence" as mentors to up-and-coming talented young musicians. Record their work, and then advocate for these young musicians so they, too, can get noticed by fans around the world. Use Paisley Park to spur future music creativity and to make Minnesota, once again, a central contributor to future Grammy winners.

Mentorship, supporting new talent, giving back to the community ... these are the traits for which Minnesotans so admired Prince. Yes, his music was fantastic, but he was a good person, and his legacy can and should be one that continues to give to the music world. That would be a far more fitting tribute to his legacy than just a simple museum.

Jon Olson, Webster, Minn.

On April 4, WCCO broke the news that never-before-seen video footage of the late music icon Prince had been unearthed by a production manager. We learned that the video clip of an 11-year-old Prince had been found in the station's film archives, which news staff had been scouring for material on the Minneapolis teachers' strike of 1970, the last time educators in the city had gone on strike prior to last month's three-week labor stoppage.

The preteen Prince, being interviewed in front of a line of picketing teachers, expressed unambiguous support for the educators, saying, "I think they should get some more money cause they work, they be working extra hours for us and all that stuff."

The discovery of this footage offers a novel historical glimpse into one of popular music's greatest artists during his early adolescence. Yet, as I watched the clip and read the story, I was struck by the timing of the release. Might a strategic decision have been made to sit on that footage until after the strike was settled, perhaps for fear of further galvanizing public support for striking teachers?

Our educators and public schools deserve better. Eleven-year-old Prince knew that in 1970. And after decades of fiscal austerity and privatization schemes, it's even truer today — even after the much-needed strike.

Roberto R. Aspholm, Minneapolis

FISHING OPENER

Walz flubs in outstate, again

Some weeks ago the Star Tribune published an article about the DFL's desire to be more popular in rural Minnesota. If this is true, Gov. Tim Walz's plans concerning the Governor's Fishing Opener isn't going to do the effort any favors ("Losers plenty in Fishing Opener fiasco," April 3). Granted, to his base inside the Minneapolis/St. Paul beltway, what the governor does or doesn't do concerning the Fishing Opener has little to no impact. Most people living there don't care either way and retail sales benefit to stores like Target won't even register on daily reports. Outside the beltway, the impact of the opener is an entirely different matter. People by the thousands from Minnesota and out-of-state travel to cabins and resorts to participate in the annual event. The giant economic stimulus ranges from food to minnows. It's a needed and necessary financial bonanza that should be widely promoted from the governor on down.

Rural Minnesotans are already skeptical concerning how committed DFL politicians really are to their announced plan to work closer with them. The planned Fishing Opener actions of Walz communicate the perceived "we don't care" position louder than any of their words can ever supplant.

Richard Burton, Ramsey

CHRIS VOELZ

Remarkable career, except ...

Patrick Reusse got it mostly right — many remarkable things did happen during Chris Voelz's tenure as Gopher women's athletic director ("Despite pushback, Voelz made U better," March 30). But firing volleyball coach Steph Schleuder certainly wasn't one of them. Coach Schleuder was not fired to make way for someone bigger or better, as Reusse suggests. Coach Schleuder was an outstanding coach. Her career accomplishments include: multiple Athletic Hall of Fame inductions, president of the American Volleyball Coaches Association, chair of the All-American Committee and author of three volleyball coaching books.

Schleuder was fired because she had the audacity to raise the issue of pay equity in a manner Voelz considered an affront. Schleuder's outspokenness cost her her job. But it also shined a light on the substantial disparities that existed at the time between the salaries paid to coaches of women's collegiate teams as compared to the coaches of men's collegiate teams.

Though Reusse credits Voelz with the "hefty" salary Mike Hebert (Schleuder's successor) received, his credit is misplaced. Voelz may have written the checks, but it was definitely Schleuder's activism that led to his raise — and fairer salary packages for a host of other deserving coaches in women's athletics.

Peggy Brenden, St. Paul

TRANS RULES IN SPORTS

Let fairness be found

Regarding a letter to the editor advocating for testosterone testing for all people in sports so they can compete with those whose levels are all similar: That sounds good in theory ("The missing solution: Testing testosterone levels for all," April 5). But listening to a report on TV on Sunday (though I can't remember where I saw it), there was discussion of how older boys and young men who transition to female after puberty still retain advantages from their development during puberty — due to testosterone. Even if testosterone levels are lowered, the advantage of development during puberty is still present. I strongly support people in the LGBTQIA community and understand the desire of transpeople not to be excluded from sports. I also support fairness for cisgender women in sports.

I see this issue as a difficult conundrum, and hope that an answer will evolve that will mean fairness for all.

Joann Parker, St. Paul

