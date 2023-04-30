Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

It may seem silly and maybe it is, but I am genuinely sad that beginning in September there will no longer be the Netflix DVD red envelopes floating around this world bringing much needed entertainment to weary and frustrated people ("Netflix to mail out final DVD rentals on Sept. 29," Business, April 19). I don't remember the first offering I received in the mail, but I do remember the excitement I felt and also the ease in just popping that little disc in the player and anticipating an evening free (mostly) from care.

Can't I just stream Netflix, you ask? Well, of course I can and have — but there was nothing like slitting open that little red envelope to watch something I could get nowhere else. That was the unappreciated charm of Netflix DVD that will no longer exist in the fall, and for that (among other, far more important things) I am sad.

Tina Landeen, Edina

BUILDING A BETTER CANDIDATE

If there's hope — dubious, for one party — here's where

An April 28 letter writer, commenting on what the Republican Party should do to counter the re-election campaign of President Joe Biden, listed a number of attributes for a candidate: "… relatively young, moderate, respectful, honest, brilliant, humble, responsible, compassionate … ."

These qualities would be great for a candidate from any party, but one need only look at the contentious debate that took place to seat Kevin McCarthy as the speaker of the House, and the concessions he made to the arm of his party that is the counter to all of those qualities, and the excoriation of any who speak against that vitriol, to understand that a candidate with those qualities would never advance to the nomination for the Republican Party.

Brian Berube, Edina

•••

The April 28 letter writer urged the Republican Party to "discard Trump immediately" to seek out a candidate with the above-mentioned qualifications. It's a tall order for Republicans, who in silence flunk the honesty test, and who can't seem to decouple from a corrupt ex-president. But with the high standards listed, I suggest that the letter writer consider where those presidential qualifications truly exist, and get behind a well-known Democrat who meets all of those standards — and owns several more: hardworking, creative, optimistic, Constitutional, funny, determined and patriotic. All of these describe U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar's stellar presidential qualifications.

Steve Watson, Minneapolis

LEARNING

The value of simulations

As students in high school get close to graduation, they are in the throes of debating the next steps to launch successfully. As a mother of nine children and 34 foster placements, I am often at the kitchen table discussing these next steps. So far in our family, we have had one son graduate from a trades program, four currently in college, and I started graduate school at St. Catherine University full-time last fall.

As part of my MSW program, I was invited to participate in an interprofessional simulation on fetal demise at St. Kate's. My role was that of a hospital social worker working with a physician assistant and nursing students. A simulation mirrors a real-life situation using an actor as the patient and an interdisciplinary team working collectively to create a patient care plan. Simulations are hands-on learning experiences that develop tools for handling a real-world crisis.

Learning in a simulation setting creates a sense of being thrown into the deep end while having professionals on the sidelines to keep your head above water. Working through something as traumatic and devastating as fetal death creates a skill set to take out of the classroom onto the hospital floor in this case. This educational opportunity was so valuable to me. As I work with my children or talk with friends about the pros and cons of post-high-school education opportunities, the presence of simulations as a teaching tool should be something we look for specifically.

Deirdre McCarrell Otis, Shoreview

HEROES, HEROES EVERYWHERE

Such as those connected with Senior Community Services

All of us are mesmerized by heroes, the likes of those portrayed in big-screen movies like "Sully" and "Hacksaw Ridge."

There is another kind of hero — the everyday hero whose praises are often unsung. This kind of hero performs repetitive acts of kindness that accumulate into a mountain of good deeds. I have met such heroes while working for Senior Community Services.

They are volunteers and workers who perform essential tasks that enable seniors to stay in their own homes as long as possible. One such hero is Patrick. He has been mowing lawns and removing snow for our clients year-in and year-out for a dozen years without fail. Beyond his paid time, he goes above and beyond by visiting with seniors who are isolated and lonely. He stops at Burger King for meals he brings to one woman. He fixes front doors that won't lock and saws and removes large branches. We do not pay him; he just does it graciously and gratuitously.

"I don't do it for the money. I've gotten to know people and I want to be there for them. It's surprising how rewarding it is," he says.

As the saying goes, a neighbor nearby is better than a family member far away. To all the "Patricks" out there, we salute you as our best neighbors and constant heroes.

The reality is we can't find enough people to help. Please consider joining Patrick and others to make a difference in your community. See more at www.seniorcommunity.org.

JoAnn McGuire, Minnetonka

RACIAL HISTORY

Say it like it is

A more truthful headline for the front-page article about the death of Carolyn Bryant Donham ("Her lie reaped a whirlwind," April 28): "Her lie caused the torture and beating death of Emmett Till."

Janet Hill, Duluth

FLOATING TRASH

Do your part — everywhere

The garbage patch commentary with photo ("Invasive species cross the sea on a garbage 'Ark' as big as Texas," April 27) is a timely reminder for the Minnesota fishing opener the weekend of May 13-14. Fishermen, boaters, swimmers, waders and hikers all need reminders: Do not ever toss anything like garbage in the water (or land), anytime, ever.

And, pick up any foreign matter you see — water or land — and dispose properly. It's everyone's responsibility to do our part. It does matter.

Barbara Nylen, Minneapolis

CURIOUS MINNESOTA

An egg coffee addendum

Having grown up in rural Minnesota during the 1950s and '60s, I read with interest the Curious Minnesota article on egg coffee (April 23). Although our small town was not predominantly Scandinavian and our church was not Lutheran, the coffee was always made with eggs. Our youth group once hosted an ice cream social in the church basement and I had to phone my mother for directions for making coffee in the large enamel pot because, gasp, our youth leader didn't know how. My mother's recipe didn't use the shells, but the coffee was smooth and absolutely delicious. My modern morning K-Cup just doesn't compare.

Sally Thomas, Edina