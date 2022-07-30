Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

Several years ago I was waiting to take light rail to the airport. An anxious man approached and said that he was here on business from Cleveland and couldn't figure out where to validate his light-rail ticket. I told him that it's basically an honor system, since there is no ticket validation and transit officers rarely check for tickets. He burst out laughing and said, "You've got to be kidding, right?" Evidently this wasn't the way that mass transit works in Cleveland.

I thought of his reaction when I read the recent "Airline workers worry over MSP light-rail safety" (July 24).

I have to wonder how much light-rail safety would improve if Metro Transit required that everyone boarding a light-rail train have a valid ticket.

Jo Ann Morse, New Brighton

'CASE RUINED LIVES ...'

The system is working

The banner headline across the front page of the July 24 newspaper proclaimed "Case ruined lives, cop still on job." Upon reading the story, the narrative seemed to be "Courts and cop acted wrongly, at the expense of Somali Americans." But that is not the story or the correct takeaway.

In truth, witnesses in the case lied, which resulted in some defendants being acquitted and other cases being dismissed by prosecutors. That is the legal system working as it should. The article goes on to state that some of the former defendants have brought civil suits against the St. Paul cop at the center of the investigation, but "the courts have made it increasingly difficult to win redress against a cop who is federally deputized." Wrong again. The court rulings at issue relied on established precedent concerning "qualified immunity." Again, the legal system doing what it is supposed to do.

The Star Tribune should stick to reporting news, not making the news.

Carolyn Wolski, St. Paul

INEQUITY

A way to turn that around

Two July 24 articles highlight the increasing divide in our state between the rich and the poor. One said that 13 top CEOs in Minnesota all made over $15 million, and three of them made over $50 million. Another article noted that food shelf visits have already risen 57% this year and costs were over budget by 20%. Could we ask the top 50 CEOs, every one of whom made over $1 million last year, to each sponsor one of our state's food shelves?

Lane Ayres, Edina

BASEBALL HALL OF FAME

The undercovered inductee

I wish the Star Tribune published more on Bud Fowler than what appeared in the article by LaVelle E. Neal III on the Minnesota connection in this year's Baseball Hall of Fame induction ("It's the most Minnesota weekend ever at baseball's Hall of Fame," July 24).

Neal writes that Fowler " … is considered a Black baseball pioneer who played for various teams, when he wasn't a barber. He spent 1884 playing with an unsuccessful club in Stillwater." That's it! I'm surprised that Neal didn't say he was a lousy barber, too!

Fowler was an exceptional baseball player who excelled at hitting, fielding and pitching. He worked his way into professional baseball in the early days, playing all over the country for a time calling Stillwater, Minn., home. During his career, he endured racist animus from fans, the press and his teammates.

I'm pleased that Bud Fowler will finally be recognized for his contribution to baseball and America. I'm also pleased that Dave Winfield (a pretty good baseball player when he wasn't playing basketball) gave the speech for Fowler's induction. I recommend that folks listen to Winfield's speech to learn more about this notable pioneer.

Erick Reinikka, Minneapolis

Star Tribune opinion editor's note: See also "Minnesota history: 'Barrier breaker' once played in Stillwater," May 8, 2022.