This Jan. 1, as in past years, Star Tribune Opinion is republishing old letters to the editor as they once appeared, original headlines and curmudgeonly language intact, plus publication dates. The letters show some of what readers of the Star Tribune were arguing about at the time and invite us to ponder which of our own opinions might be considered old-fashioned in the future.

Or perhaps they just entertain. Either way, happy New Year.

Elena Neuzil, Letters Editor

The Snow-on-the-Walks Situation

To the editor:

The city engineer says "the sidewalk plowing that the city does is more or less of an accommodation on the party of the city." Are we to gather from this that Santa Claus is paying for it?

The city has plowed the snow from the sidewalks in our neighborhood about once every year or two. Most of the walks are already cleared whenever the sidewalk plow does get up in this section.

I have never once heard of anybody in this city being penalized for not removing the snow from their sidewalk. Yet there are hundreds and hundreds of places where the shiftless owners or occupants have never done a thing about getting the snow removed. And they babble of the property owner being responsible for clearing walks.

A tractor should go from two m.p.h. in heavy snow, five m.p.h. in light snow. As there are about 144 city lots per mile, 288 lots could be plowed per house in heavy snow. Allow 75 cents for operator, and gas and oil will run between 25 and 50 cents.

Thus the actual cost to the city of plowing the walk of an average lot should be less than 2 cents — about 35 cents a year. If necessary, they ought to be able to tack that sum on the street maintenance charges on our tax statement. Then everybody would be satisfied.

M.H. Volkenant, Minneapolis, Dec. 21, 1940

•••

To the editor:

Times have changed, all right! Years ago, when we had a heavy snow, the city was out in the night and morning plowing the walks so children could get to school. But nowadays, the city thinks more of the automobiles and plows the streets.

If you do clean your sidewalks, bingo, here comes a plow hellbent down the street and throws the snow back on the walks again. We should all do like the man on Fourth and Hennepin, who told the city he didn't put the snow on the walks, so let the one that put it there take it off.

But along comes the City Engineer Paul who says that the property owners have to clean their own sidewalks. The streets, however, have got to be cleaned so the automobiles run — never mind the school children. When was that law passed? I've been in town 40 years, and I have failed to notice it.

I'll admit that any self-respecting man should clean his sidewalks, but there are a lot of widows and old people who can't do it – and they pay taxes, too.

Chas. A. Eskstrom, Minneapolis, Dec. 21, 1940

[Opinion editor's note: In Minneapolis of the late 1880s, Sunday theater performances and various other Sunday activities were illegal — to some controversy. The Minneapolis Tribune put out a call for letters on the question in late 1887; two are reprinted below.]

A Successful Manager's Opinion

To the Editor of the Tribune:

The principle of giving Sunday performances is one that all reputable managers in Chicago, Cincinnati, St. Louis, etc., have strongly opposed and only a few months ago a meeting of the managers was called with the object of effecting a reform in that direction. Aside from the religious aspect, it was proven that the receipts of that day were just so much taken from the other six, and that actors and actresses required and were entitled to one day of rest out of seven, a boon which civilized man grants even to the animals. Unfortunately, as Mr. Booth expresses it, "one half of our theaters are not temples of amusement," but shops of trade run by men who are not dramatic managers but hucksters and mountebanks, to whom their company of artists are of less importance than their caged animals.

It is to this class of ignorant upstarts, with the odor of sawdust on their person and the stain of acid on their clothes, that our Western cities are indebted for the deep-rooted evil, thus compelling respectable theaters to open their doors on the Sabbath, or yield the field to those "highly moral shows" in which "no improper characters" (except the managers) are admitted.

In conclusion, if the laws against swindlers and frauds were enforced, these Graball & Cheatem managers would soon disappear, and with them the Sunday issue, as our Western managers, like their Eastern brethren, would be amply repaid, with their six days and matinee.

W.E. Sterling, Manager, Peoples' Theater, Nov. 27, 1887

•••

Let 'Em Roll

To the Editor of the Tribune:

I am in favor of the Sunday theater, as I am also in favor of the Sunday paper, and Sunday schools and Sunday skating rinks and Sunday excursions and Sunday anything that will give rest, recreation, amusement or instruction to weary humanity. As the proper day of the week to be anointed "holy" is an open question among theologians, and as the divine claim of theology itself is being sorely pushed for explanations, who, I ask, in this practical 19th century has the hardihood to say to his neighbor, "I am better than thou."

Yours for truth, which wears no mask and bows at no shrine,

A.J. Manley, Nov. 27, 1887

Foolish Idea Club

To the Editor:

Now that winter is here, why doesn't someone start a Share-a-Foolish-Idea club. Or perhaps I should instigate such an organization myself, as I always wanted to tell a bewildered nation how to solve its economic problems.

Maybe after I had expounded some of my silly ideas to the public they might sit up and think, "Here is the chap who is going to bring us up out of the mire again. Yes, the more we think of it the stronger becomes our convictions that his formula is the one we have been waiting for."

Richard Kell, Rochester, Dec. 11, 1935

Why Shouldn't We Have Fun New Year's Eve?

To the editor:

The person who cannot enjoy himself and resents seeing anyone else have fun is a person to be pitied.

Such an individual, apparently, is a man who expressed distaste for New Year revelry in a letter last Sunday. How sad that he is occasionally awakened at midnight by a neighbor greeting the New Year! I doubt if such a person deserves neighbors.

I have no sympathy for those who deem this holiday as one for unlicensed indulgence. A drunk is just as disgusting then as any other time and just as big a menace on the highways. But I don't feel that innocent fun should be condemned, even when it gets a bit noisy.

If New Year's hilarity bothers the man next door, let him be tolerant for once. Or better still, let him join the party. He can wear a long face the rest of the year — if it gives him any satisfaction.

Josephine Verge, Minneapolis, Jan. 3, 1954