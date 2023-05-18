Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

It's not that I hadn't been in the Carver County Justice Center before. For over 20 years, I worked in the Carver County Attorney's Office; one of my clients was the Carver County sheriff and his office. So I was a bit surprised that a recent visit to this familiar building generated so much emotion and hope.

I was there for the Carver County Sheriff's Office 23rd Annual Recognition Night. This event is a time for recognizing exemplary service to the community. I heard story after story of officers and staff going above and beyond. Many of the stories had nothing to do with crime. In one case, an officer responded to a report of a citizen collapsing while mowing his lawn and, sadly, dying. The response utilized medical supplies that needed to be cleaned up. It was a hot day, and the officer was wearing full protective gear. When the officer finished cleaning up the equipment, he just went ahead and finished mowing the lawn, an act of kindness that got his partner's attention. "I have never been more proud to be a police officer," she wrote in an email. This was one of many stories that brought a tear to my eye.

In story after story, I heard the word "empathy" over and over again. In story after story, I heard about respect and concern for victims and for those needing assistance. Clearly, service is a fundamental value of Sheriff Jason Kamerud and his office. Clearly, this is not the kind of law enforcement I have seen in Central America that is designed to oppress. Clearly, this is not the kind of law enforcement that is inclined to call out tanks or officers in riot gear. With all the talk of police reform, it occurred to me that night that a better world is possible and, in fact, already exists. The Carver County Sheriff's Office is committed to protecting and serving, not intimidating and oppressing. The night I witnessed is intended for the officers and their families and friends. The point is to recognize the kind of service valued by the officers (they nominate each other). Over the years, I have had hundreds of positive encounters with the folks in the room on Recognition Night. On this night, though, through more than a few tears, I saw more deeply what community law enforcement can be.

I left the event brimming with hope and wishing that a few million people had seen what I just witnessed.

Thom Haines, Eden Prairie

2040 PLAN

Minneapolis dodges questions again

Hooray for residents who won a lawsuit forcing Minneapolis to study the environmental effects of its Minneapolis 2040 Plan! ("Mpls. hires expert to review its 2040 Plan," May 16.)

The plaintiffs' position is reasonable: The city should identify likely results of its wall-to-wall upzoning. For example: Will planned density increase pollution runoff into city lakes and streams, increase heat zones, reduce city green space and trees, worsen gentrification? Is the plan resilient to climate change so it can address increased flooding, urban heat, stress on urban ecosystem and infrastructure?

A responsible plan would identify such negative outcomes and — importantly — include a plan to remediate them.

However, Minneapolis fought the suit tooth and nail for more than two years. Now, having lost, officials say they are actually doing an environmental review — but it's a secret one because they refuse to tell us who is conducting it, what is being studied and how much it costs.

Given the city's past resistance to doing an environmental study, should we assume that this secret review is a serious effort — or just flimsy window dressing posing as comprehensive environmental review? Will the city ever present its findings to residents (as Seattle did with its One Plan environmental study)?

This devious Minneapolis maneuver mocks the courts, environmental protection laws and the public's right to know what the government is doing.

Minneapolis, why so sneaky? What are you hiding?

Mary Pattock, Minneapolis

NURSE STAFFING

Sure, tech works — until it doesn't

I am writing regarding the Star Tribune editorial "A red flag from Mayo on nurse staffing" (May 17).

I am a registered nurse with 35 years of work experience in a metro-area hospital. We have staffing committees with nurses on them and have had these for years where I work. It is a good way for staff and management to work together to come to an agreement on staffing levels. If other hospitals don't have these committees, they should.

Your idea about "sophisticated technology" boosting staffing levels more rapidly than a committee depends on the reliability of the technology. I use cardiac monitors every night at work that would be considered sophisticated technology. If my monitor says there is a lethal arrhythmia, would you like me to begin chest compressions and give you medication even if you are walking and talking to me? Per my assessment skills as a professional nurse, I can determine if it is a loose wire on your monitor that is causing the machine to give us a false interpretation of the data it is receiving, or if it is a valid problem. My point is that technology is good, but people involved with the technology need to make the decisions in the moment to make the technology useful and not rely on it 100%.

Hospitals have smart people working in them. Smart people can come up with good ideas and work with their staff to solve problems. These smart people are going to be patients some day, too. They will need care from nurses who can give them the attention they need. It will require money to hire and retain nurses. It is a worthwhile investment. Are there other areas in the hospitals that could be cut or scaled back? I would guess that the answer is yes.

Money talks the loudest, it seems, in this world. Oh, how I wish the value of safe staffing/nursing care could be measured in dollars! Then maybe you would see why the health and prosperity of Minnesota's people need adequate nurse staffing.

Christe Miller, Eden Prairie

•••

As a registered nurse, I am so upset at the misinformation around the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act.

So many do not understand what hospital nurses do and how it affects patients.

I quit my hospital in nursing after a big corporation took over our 70-bed rural Minnesota hospital.

I was given several unsafe patient care assignments. The one that was the final nail was an assignment I was given on the night shift. I was assigned five patients — four adults and one baby who should have been a one-to-one. The baby had RSV, was in respiratory distress, in isolation, on IV meds and needed respiratory treatments and therapy every two hours and continuous oxygen monitoring. As I rocked the baby and gave him his treatments, I could hear my other call lights on. I cried and hoped that my other adult patients were OK. My license was on the line. I was responsible for all five of these patients.

The supervisor said that I only had five patients and should be fine.

Several years after I resigned, the hospital CEO retired with $49 million in salary, severance and retirement payouts.

Cathy Buxengard, Worthington