Readers Write: Kilmar Abrego Garcia, canceling Social Security numbers, RFK Jr., water rules

Due process. The words are plain, and the concept is a bedrock of our system of justice. The U.S. Supreme Court recently affirmed 9-0 that the Trump administration must afford due process rights to justify deportations. Whether that is happening we do not yet know. But what we do know is that many people who have visas are having their visas revoked. Other people who have initiated asylum procedures or similar citizenship procedures are apparently being rounded up and detained. My first question about these actions by the administration is, who is making decisions about who should have their visas revoked and who should be detained? And exactly what criteria are being used to make those decisions? Is it just one person in Trump’s administration who decides? Who is that person? What is that person’s background and experience that allows him/her to decide? If it is a panel of people who decides, who is on that panel? What criteria have they established? Or, to bring these questions closer to home, if I become an identified target because of something I have written or said, who will be the administrative person(s) that will identify me as a target? To what extent do those deciders consider and weigh free speech rights?