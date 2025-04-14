Readers Write: Kilmar Abrego Garcia, canceling Social Security numbers, RFK Jr., water rules

•••
It seems ironic that the Department of Justice and the Trump administration are saying they cannot bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who had protected status from deportation and was illegally deported to El Salvador after an “administrative mistake.” Even after the Supreme Court recently ruled the government must facilitate his return back to the U.S., their logic to not immediately bring him back is that El Salvador is a sovereign nation and we cannot tell it what to do.
Well, Greenland is part of a sovereign nation, but that doesn’t stop any of the discussions by the administration of our country taking over Greenland by either economic or military action. If the administration really wanted to correct its illegal deportation of Abrego Garcia, President Donald Trump could just require his release and return.
Jan McCarthy, Eden Prairie
•••
How impotent our commander in chief is that he doesn’t have the power to bring a wrongfully imprisoned man back to the United States!
Kathleen Hermansen, Apple Valley