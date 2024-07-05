Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

President Joe Biden needs to withdraw his candidacy for the presidency. Is our society's fear of aging so powerful that it keeps us from acknowledging that nature diminishes our faculties with time? Biden knows the monumental risk of another Trump presidency: Donald Trump brags about dismantling the very foundations that underpin our democracy; he and his supporters very nearly succeeded in this endeavor once already. This is the democracy that so many have fought to preserve over the past 248 years.

It is no longer a battle between conservative and liberal ideologies: It's a battle for the country at its very core, for democracy, freedom and justice.

Biden has given a near lifetime of tireless and passionate service to this country. Does he still have the heart for this fight? Very clearly, yes. Does he have the mind? Sadly and clearly, no. Let's not pretend it's not true and that aging isn't real, however cruel.

Biden would do immeasurable service to the preservation of our democracy by acknowledging that he is no longer the best person to combat the juggernaut of lies, malice and destruction that his opponents have wrought, not to mention the host of domestic and international issues the country faces.

It's time for him to pass the torch, to use his decades of wisdom and relationship-building to continue to fight for this country and its ideals, as an adviser and advocate in the style of Benjamin Franklin or Jimmy Carter. In doing so, Biden would be due the deepest gratitude and appreciation of a nation he has served so faithfully.

Ben Seymour, Minneapolis





•••





A recent letter to the editor from a doctor suggests that Biden's painful lapse is Parkinson's disease. His are important observations, but I would take exception to where that leads. First, dementia — whether from Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, multi-infarct (strokes) or other reasons — is not this intermittent. Consider Biden's other spirited presentations and his record. We are in danger of dueling diagnoses at 1,000 miles. As physicians, we have been cautioned not to diagnose Donald Trump's mental state if we have not examined him, even though the temptation is great. Also, I find it counterproductive to label patients with dementia without asking what this person can do. We might better consider Ken Tobacman's analysis ("Why I plan to vote for Joe Biden again," Opinion Exchange, July 2) stating why, in spite of Biden's unsettling lapse, he still considers Biden the best candidate. Sen. Mitch McConnell did not resign from the Senate because of his neurological lapses, and the outcry from his party is inaudible.

The questions about four more years of either candidate are legitimate and necessary. But let's be careful with our diagnosis and conclusions about either candidate's performance, lest we go wrong with confidence. The presidency is not done in isolation or in two-minute sound bites. My vote is still for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Curtis Keller, Maplewood





•••





As someone who works with individuals who have acquired brain injuries and afflictions, I was discomforted to say the least by Biden's mental lapses during the last presidential debate. Many pundits including House Speaker Mike Johnson have attempted armchair diagnoses — these are simply wrong. Any formal neurological diagnosis requires neuropsychological testing by a trained and qualified practitioner.

I don't know if Biden has mild cognitive impairment (the term for the gray area between normal aging and dementia), but I do expect a president to be able to finish sentences and be able to think on his feet, regardless of the time of day. I definitely did not see that last week, and his "cold" is an unlikely explanation. Trump is a threat to everything we think of as American values — if he wins in November, the 2024 election may be America's last. The stakes are too high. Joe Biden should defer to those calling for him to announce he's a one-term president.

Come on, Democrats! We can do better.

Evan Page, Minneapolis





•••





"The King's Speech" was a 2010 film that won many awards, including an Oscar as best picture. It is the story of the British King George VI, who ascended to the throne after his older brother, Edward VIII, abdicated.

King George had struggled with stuttering all his life. The film shows how relentlessly he worked to overcome his handicap. George became one of Britain's most admired figures as he courageously led the country through World War II.

His brother Edward, who was far more flamboyant and comfortable in public than George, visited Nazi Germany before the war as an admirer of Hitler and then spent the bulk of his life as a bon vivant in exile in France and the Bahamas.

The moral of the story: Though George was not as well-spoken and charismatic as his brother, he became the more valued and admired of the two. In the end, character won out. Hopefully, it will win out in the presidential election of 2024.

Roberta Merryman, St. Louis Park





•••





Instead of a Biden-Harris ticket, how about a Harris-Biden ticket? Just swap places. Kamala Harris already has universal name recognition, and after four years as vice president, she is the best qualified potential contender. She's also polling higher than any of the Biden alternatives being discussed.

The campaign infrastructure of staff, state offices, war chest and funding streams, etc., would likely be unaffected. Delegates to the national convention are already committed to the ticket.

As for Biden, provided he would be willing to return to the No. 2 spot, he could embellish his record with critical influence to build on the successes of his current term. His wisdom and experience, particularly in foreign and legislative relations, would be invaluable going forward. Continuity would be ensured in the goals set forth by this administration. No one exists who is better positioned to be a key senior daily adviser to the next president. A reduced pace and fewer demands would facilitate a smooth transition to retirement in four years, where his legacy would be incomparable.

He might even be given the title "president emeritus."

David Pederson, Excelsior





MEDICAL CANNABIS

Reasonable caution still warranted

Thank you for highlighting the recent changes to the medical cannabis program in Minnesota in the July 2 article "With doctor's OK, Minnesotans can now get medical cannabis." I am a psychiatrist, addiction medicine physician and an appointed member of Minnesota's Cannabis Advisory Council. I wanted to add some details about medical marijuana for readers.

We have limited scientific information on the safety and efficacy of marijuana for treating illnesses beyond some seizure disorders. There are promising results for multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, inflammatory bowel disease and end-of-life care. However, we have few examples of high-quality research on medical marijuana for treating mental illness and addiction.

Like most medications, marijuana comes with risks. These include increased risks of psychosis, suicide attempts, depression, mania, car accidents and impaired thinking skills. Medical marijuana has also been shown to negatively impact fetal development.

For many, these risks are overshadowed by the benefits to their quality of life. However, this is not the case for everyone who tries medical marijuana. We need to exercise caution when recommending it to individuals at higher risk of negative side effects. This includes teens and young adults, pregnant individuals, those with a history of complex mental illness and those with a genetic predisposition to addiction.

As a medical professional, I am excited about the prospect of a new treatment for my patients. I look forward to a future where I have more scientific evidence to guide me in recommending medical marijuana.

Sara Polley, Golden Valley