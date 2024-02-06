Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

As a Minnesotan who lived through the events surrounding the cruel and racist murder of George Floyd, I am highly disturbed by the letter to the editor in Tuesday's paper titled "Time for a new foreign policy." To push an analogy between the murder of Floyd and the events in Gaza and Israel is to imply that George Floyd advocated for the destruction of Minneapolis and cruelly tortured, raped and murdered its citizens, analogous to what Hamas did to over 1,200 Israelis, and promised to do so again if given the chance. If that had been true of George Floyd, we would likely feel differently about the attempt to arrest him.

No, the hundred years of conflict between Jews and Arabs in the Middle East is in no way similar to the issues of slavery and racism in the U.S. Jews are not white European, and for the last 2,000 years were frequently murdered in Europe for not being sufficiently white and European. We originally come from the land of Israel and as a "race" (to the extent that term has any meaning) are very similar to Palestinian Arabs. The ancestors of about half of the current Jewish population of Israel spent the exile in North Africa and the Middle East (and were expelled from those lands and absorbed as refugees into Israel in and following 1948).

There is a long and complex history behind the relations between the peoples who call that area their homeland — Jews and Arabs, and also Kurds, Druze, Bedouins and others. There is plenty of blame to spread around once you learn that history. And only by learning that history can you possibly come up with anything close to an achievable solution. But to assume that what is happening in that land can be understood based on the state of race relations in the U.S. is the height of ethnocentrism.

Michael Schwartz, St. Louis Park





•••





The writer of "Time for a new foreign policy" is spot-on. The Jewish people are a traumatized people. The Palestinians are a traumatized people. When trauma happens, it must be processed and emotionally integrated so one may chose how to live, not react. The governing peoples of both Israel and Gaza have used their trauma for revenge. They become what they hate. We as a nation should not endorse and pay for genocide.

Dawn H. Strommen, Anoka





RELIGION

Where culture becomes faith

I agree with the letter "A different shared morality" in Sunday's edition about religion and society. He writes, "Again, no deity required, just smart, compassionate people figuring out how to manage larger population groups."

Anthropologists Émile Durkheim and Robert Bellah posit that religion is intensified ritual. In Bellah's view, the very earliest religions are indistinguishable from culture. In small hunter-gatherer tribes, shared knowledge, rituals and culture may have been all that was needed for tribal cohesion. With the emergence of permanent villages and cities, a more powerful bonding mechanism was needed to create and maintain an orderly society among a larger population base. To many historians, anthropologists and archaeologists, religion became this bonding mechanism.

In these early roles, it appears that religion was more functional than spiritual. It was more about appeasing the gods and collective group control than it was about individual spirituality. Individual salvation was not on the agenda, nor would it appear to be until monotheism replaced polytheism and a new generation of common-era prophets, including the carpenter from Nazareth, emerged to change the nature of religion from civic governance to spiritual governance, thus ushering in the Christian era.

Joseph Tilli, Wayzata





MAKING ENDS MEET

The Fed didn't start this mess

The front-page article in Sunday's paper about how the Federal Reserve's effort to curb inflation may restrict wage increases unfortunately will be seen by many as blaming the Fed when the real fault lies with national policies that begin with Congress and the executive branch ("Wage gains may halt along with inflation"). The stories about people struggling to make ends meet is disheartening in a country that has the most robust economy in the world.

U.S. News & World Report annually publishes its ranking of the best countries in the world to live in. The factors related to quality of life included: "affordable, a good job market, economically stable, family friendly, income equality, politically stable, safe, well-developed public education system and well-developed public health system." The U.S. ranked 23rd. The top 10 were Sweden, Norway, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany and New Zealand. The U.S. ranked just below Poland and just ahead of South Korea and China. Ironically, the U.S. is the richest economy in the list, with a GDP of $25.5 trillion and a per capital GDP of $76,399. Compare that to Sweden, ranked No. 1 with a GDP of $586 billion and per capital GDP $64,578. It doesn't take a Nobel laureate to realize there is plenty of wealth in the U.S. to achieve a top ranking — to be an economy and a society where people like those in the front-page story are not struggling to find affordable housing, health care, child care and the like.

Our problem isn't the policies of the Federal Reserve. Our problem is the lack of will or understanding that our legislative agenda does not use the wealth generated by our economy in ways that most benefits the entire population. Instead, we permit a relative few to amass great wealth to the detriment of the greatest part of the population. As a result, people like Sarah Beth Ryther can't afford health care and live in apartments where ice sheets form in the bathtub because of inadequate heating.

Fred Morris, Minneapolis





•••





The cost of providing health care to Minnesotans is complicated. Recently we learned a Commerce Department analysis of the expansion of Minnesota Care through a public option would cost between $86 million to $364 million ("Public option could serve 100,000," Feb. 2). Members of the Legislature, insurance companies and hospitals are quoted as being opposed. But what of the costs of continuing our current "system"? Over 50% of bankruptcies are due to medical debt, individuals with high deductible plans delay care they can't afford, increasing the likelihood they will land in the high-cost emergency department, and profit-oriented insurance companies deny necessary care. Among the developed world the United States has the most expensive health care and outcomes that are much worse. What is the price of doing nothing?

Maura Fitzgerald, Minneapolis





•••





How on Earth does it make sense to pay millions to retain health care executives? ("CEO pay, insurer profits rise," Feb. 4.)

Health care, more than most vocations this side of motherhood, relies on kindness, compassion, generosity and selflessness.

Anyone who would take home millions of dollars a year, and quit if you didn't give it to them, is profoundly unqualified to work in health care. Or in any other nonprofit.

Nonprofit, my foot!

Phil Norcross, Roseville