Readers Write: Homeless encampments, Omar Fateh and Donald Trump, $60 schnitzel, commuting

As Twin Cities motorists prepare for massive disruptions caused by major work on Interstate 394 (including no E-ZPass lanes), there is one glaring issue missing from the discussion (“Seeing red over orange cones,” July 14). With the Southwest light rail scheduled to open in 2027, two years from now, why was this work not delayed until then? While it wouldn’t totally solve the problem of congestion, at least commuters and attendees to Twins and Timberwolves games would have had a far less stressful option to get downtown. It would have also been a great way to showcase the new line and encourage ridership, especially as more companies are instituting return-to-office policies. Alas, strategic planning of this sort is too often missing at the Minnesota Department of Transportation.