Readers Write: Homeless encampments, Omar Fateh and Donald Trump, $60 schnitzel, commuting

No doubt there will be some who will protest the city of Minneapolis’ efforts to stop encampments on Hamoudi Sabri’s lots (“Landlord defies city on homeless camps,” July 14). This letter is for you. If only you would take a step 1% as bold as Sabri’s offer to allow people to pitch tents on his lots! Perhaps you’ve already done so?
If each of you let two of these desperate people pitch a tent in your backyard, the city would be unlikely to come after them or you. Better yet, you’ve probably got an extra bedroom, so invite them in! There must be 10 or 100 times as many empty bedrooms in town as there are people without homes. Or your church. There’s a roof to go over their heads! Bathrooms, kitchens, etc. too! Maybe you’ve got an empty storefront? Maybe your political party office is used only 40 or 50 hours a week and is empty every night? Better than a tent, don’t you think?
Sure. You have good reasons not to do this. I understand. My mentally ill brother nearly set fire to our home when he was between homes.
And of course the people in poor neighborhoods, whose family safety is threatened by the unfortunate, disturbed and victimized people, shouldn’t be asked to take on those risks. Or should they take on the risks, do you think?
If my mentally ill brother, decades ago, had had an option of panhandling and encampments, he might have gone down that road. And would likely have died young. He lived, in safety and physical comfort, because family and “the system” insisted that he do what was necessary and give up some freedoms that he and others cannot manage.
If you can take a brother into your home, your church or even into a pup tent in your backyard, please do so.