After a Minneapolis City Council meeting last week, where dozens of people testified in support of Nenookaasi Healing Camp (at 23rd Street and 13th Avenue S. in Minneapolis), the city cleared another camp, leaving those dozens of people with what little they could salvage of their few belongings standing and sitting on street corners ("Mpls. asked to delay homeless camp eviction," Dec. 8). Nenookaasi was notified a few days ago that residents would be evicted on Dec. 14. This camp is a model of what a transitional site can be; when left alone in security for a while, people can be ready to move to housing and to go into addiction recovery treatment. That is what has happened. When the agencies and volunteers can find the people and build trust, instead of the people being constantly uprooted, dozens are getting housing and treatment. There are still over 150 people in the camp, feeding each other and protecting each other. Will we see all these people cast out on the street like those last week? Is that better than a collaboration to help people rebuild their lives?

Mayor Jacob Frey, show some compassion and cooperation and give Nenookaasi until the end of January to further its good work. City Council, please, in the new year, create one or more sanctioned short-term transitional outdoor residential areas to bridge the months until the new housing money from the state can get into circulation. With cooperation of the residents, volunteers, agencies and the city, a well-organized and secure camp such as Nenookaasi can work wonders.

Paul McCluskey, Minneapolis

This letter responds to "Mpls. asked to delay homeless camp eviction" and furthers arguments made by City Council members.

In the case of Camp Nenookaasi, city officials' motives in trying to clear the encampment are understandable but wrong. Officials cite public safety concerns as a main motive behind their proposed clearing of the encampment, but clearing the camp doesn't solve any of the real issues these people face. Nor does it solve any issues faced by neighbors of the camp. According to the National Health Care for the Homeless Council, "While crime is often used to justify a sweep, crime complaints in the surrounding community have been shown to remain the same 30 days after a sweep ... ." Clearing the encampment doesn't result in less crime; it doesn't even move the crime, and it results in no benefit with so many resources being wasted.

Moreover, in regard to resources being wasted, the city must employ police and usually bulldozers in addition to plenty of other costly tools to remove the encampments. This is all a massive waste considering the clearing of the encampment doesn't reduce crime nor prevent another encampment from popping up. Taxpayers are left to bear the weight of these costly removals.

The city must move forward with more creative solutions than just removing these people from the only shelters they can likely find.

Juan Martinez, St. Peter, Minn.

CHILD-CARE HELP

Too late for my family

I went to the MyChildCareSavingsMN.com child-care affordability calculator that was mentioned in the Dec. 9 commentary by state Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn and state Sen. Grant Hauschild ("Child-care cost crisis requires urgent action," Opinion Exchange).

It was bittersweet. While I am glad that people are finally talking about the high cost of child care and the burden that puts on families, I also know that the help will come too late for me and my boys. You see, we applied for a child-care scholarship last year and were denied because as a single father I earn a few thousand dollars more than is allowed to qualify.

A few thousand dollars. That is what stands between my younger son having the early education he deserves in quality child care and me having enough money in my budget to make ends meet. As it stands, we are on the verge of losing our house even as I work full-time to provide for my family.

It isn't right that Minnesota has a system that only helps people once they reach poverty but won't help them stay out of poverty. It is counterintuitive to have policies that essentially force families into poverty where they require more expensive services. There are thousands of hardworking Minnesotans like me just looking for a little help. Help to move forward rather than slip into financial despair. I urge state leaders to do something to give that extra help to the families that need it, even if it probably won't come soon enough to help mine.

Daniel Rogge, Edina

As a parent of four young kids, and a former child-care worker, I am well acquainted with the issues laid out in the recent piece "Child-care cost crisis requires urgent action." Even for families who plan ahead and make smart financial decisions, life can throw curveballs — in our case, a chronic illness and job layoff have thwarted our family's plans. Knowing that child-care costs would be capped at 7% of our income would give us a sense of stability and the ability to strive for better careers without worrying that child care would eat up all our pay. And I can only imagine what a great recruiting tool it would be for Minnesota businesses. For anyone serious about supporting families, urging your legislators to approve this plan is a great place to start.

Ashleigh Lambert, Minneapolis

NONPROFIT GIFTS

Questioning the inherent inequity

I was really happy for the six Twin Cities nonprofits in this round of funding by MacKenzie Scott and the other nonprofits in an earlier round of funding ("Philanthropist surprises with $26M in gifts," Dec. 7). But I felt uneasy as I wondered what is just or equitable about one person, even assuming Scott is a very good person, having literally billions of dollars to hand out in whatever way she determines. Those dollars are earned either as profits or capital gains that are primarily supported by working people keeping our economy going — those so-called "essential" workers we depended on so much during the early months of the pandemic. While celebrating Scott's contributions to these worthy nonprofits, I am also deeply saddened by the inequities in our society that allow one person to control so much money.

I'm glad that the article notes that Scott wants to give away all her money during her lifetime. We can all applaud her for those philanthropic intentions. I only wish essential workers would be able to be more directly impacted by these funds that they, directly or indirectly, made possible for Jeff Bezos and Scott to accumulate.

Dave Gagne, Minneapolis

DIVE BARS

Don't forget style and smell

I write to support the Dec. 8 letter "Where's my PBR?" about the nasty trend to name newly opened drinking halls as "dive bars." That is indeed a status that requires about 30 years to achieve, and even then it needs to look and smell like it.

I actually posted something to this point a couple of weeks ago on Facebook.

William Porter, Minneapolis