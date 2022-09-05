Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

When Solomon Hughes Jr. says changing the Hiawatha Golf Club to nine holes is a "not-a-compromise plan" ("Do not destroy the golf course," Opinion Exchange, Aug. 30), it's important to realize that there are many good reasons to have zero holes of golf at Hiawatha. Removing the golf course entirely would be an easier and cheaper solution to the water problems, and would allow a financially sinking Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board golf program to shed some excess liability in a city system that provides twice as much golf as is actually used. A 2017 analysis estimated that removing golf could increase park visits more than tenfold, providing more recreational opportunities to more people from the diverse south Minneapolis neighborhoods that use this park.

The legacy of Black golfers is the only reason to keep golf at Hiawatha, and the only reason that the Park Board has consistently directed staff to implement at least nine holes ("9-hole Hiawatha course advances," Aug. 18). Nine holes is the final plan because it's the best that board can do at this site while acknowledging the reality that this land should never have been a golf course in the first place.

The name of Hughes' father on the clubhouse was voted through in 2020, as part of these very negotiations around the nine-hole plan. It may not be a compromise that Hughes likes, but it is definitionally a compromise. Trying to change the meaning of that word is a denial of the very idea that everyone should have a say in what happens to this public land.

Ian Young, Minneapolis

As I rolled into Hiawatha the other day, I was struck by what I found waiting for me. Hiawatha is a quick drive from my south Minneapolis home, the only of the seven municipally owned courses that is. Francis Gross, Columbia and Theodore Wirth are toward the northern edge of the city. Meadowbrook is in St. Louis Park, closer to Hopkins than Minneapolis, and Fort Snelling is south of Hwy. 62 and virtually under the airport's main runway.

My neighbor was checking in for his round as I walked into the clubhouse. He plays there every Monday in a men's league. Hiawatha is very much a south Minneapolis neighborhood course.

When I walked to the first tee I encountered a group of youngsters ages 10 to 12, getting ready to play. Hiawatha has by far the most active youth program of the five Minneapolis courses. Go there any weekday during the summer months, and you are likely to see 15 to 20 young kids taking lessons, inexpensive lessons, in the challenging game of golf. Our son learned to play in that program.

When I made a comment to the starter about having to play behind such young players, he replied, "Don't worry — they can play. They won't hold you back." Turned out they were regulars, having learned to play in the youth program. And he was right. They were pretty good, certainly as good or better than most of the adult players I run into on a public course. Something the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, which has said it wants to emphasize kids' programming, should think about before they make changes to the course that would most likely kill or reduce the appeal of the program.

By the way, that starter? African-American. In my 40 years of playing on Minneapolis courses, it's one of the only times I've run into a Black starter. Hiawatha is also the course I'm most likely to see a group of Black men, often father/son groupings, playing golf. I noticed that when I moved here in the 1970s.

I have to believe that in 2022 it would be wiser to find a solution for Hiawatha's occasional water drainage issues than eliminate the only golf course on the south side of the city, the city's most successful youth program and the preferred home course for the area's Black players.

John Kostouros, Minneapolis

EARPLUG LITIGATION

3M's poor corporate citizenship

It should trouble all Minnesota citizens that Maplewood-based 3M, one of Minnesota's premier corporations, has been remiss in resolving the approximately 230,000 pending earplug lawsuits filed by injured military members and veterans. To date, juries have awarded $300 million to plaintiffs. Late last month, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jeffrey Graham ruled that filing bankruptcy protection for its Aearo earplug subsidiary does not exempt 3M from the lawsuits. The company has to date lost 10 of 16 "bellwether" trials that, according to the Star Tribune, are "aimed at setting some precedent to settle all the claims."

In July, 3M touted, under its Aearo subsidiary Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, its effort to set up "a $1 billion trust fund to pay all claims." Let's do the math. If we divide $1 billion by 230,000, we find that, in this instance of supposed generosity, 3M has made a commitment to pay each aggrieved military member and veteran a paltry $4,347.83. Even more disingenuous is 3M's Aug. 26 public statement encouraging all parties "to negotiate a prompt resolution to this matter, so that those veterans with eligible claims can be compensated sooner," while simultaneously confirming its plan to appeal the ruling, thereby delaying possible future payouts.

According to 3M's own financial records, shareholder returns for the first six months of 2022 were $2.4 billion; shareholder returns from 2017 to 2121 were $27.1 billion. In a review of this financial data, one might reasonably ask: Is $4,347.83 a fair return for each of the 230,000 military members and veterans experiencing irreparable hearing damage — in this instance, damage seemingly caused by one of 3M's profitable, government-contracted products?

In an ethically managed corporation, successful capitalism and responsible public stewardship should not be in conflict. Yes, bona fide shareholders deserve a reasonable monetary return. Equally entitled are our most vulnerable — injured military members and veterans who've served our country.

Judith Monson, St. Paul

KEITH ELLISON

His AG's office is on your side

I would like to give a shout-out to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who has helped my husband and me several times with issues pertaining to purchases gone awry.

We had insurance for my recently deceased father-in-law's house. After selling the house, we called to stop the policy and our payments, which were being automatically taken out of our account. I called the insurance agent and was assured that the policy was canceled and that our payments would stop. Ha. The company continued to withdraw payments for several more months, despite several calls to stop. I contacted Ellison's office, and within two weeks we had our refund and the company had finally stopped taking money.

We bought an expensive bike rack, and after the first bike trip using it, many screws on the rack were sheared off. We contacted the company several times and could not get anyone to speak to us. We received a one-sentence email saying "it was not a manufacturing issue." Meanwhile, we were searching unsuccessfully for a machine shop to fix it. I contacted Ellison's office, which came to the rescue. We then spoke to a representative and received a full refund.

The online AG website can help any Minnesotan who is having problems with purchases. There is an easy process set up to help you out. I can't say "thank you" to Keith Ellison enough!

Jim Schultz, the Republican candidate for attorney general, wants to reduce this service.

Roxann Snyder, Burnsville