Why would anyone think it is OK for the Hennepin County Library director to live 1,500 miles away from the hundreds of staff who work on the front lines every day? ("Hennepin officials living in California," Aug. 11.) The arrogance and self-interest of a person who believes himself to be above ordinary interactions with staff and the public is appalling. He should be making the rounds. He should be present at a different library every day — listening to his staff, lending a hand and hearing from library patrons.

And how ironic that a human resources director thinks that managing from afar is anything like actually providing leadership to an organization that supposedly has an interest in the morale of its staff. Add to that having the gall to claim that taking advantage of a policy he helped develop does not have "conflict of interest" written all over it. I would be embarrassed to have ever made such a claim.

As a Hennepin County resident, I am alarmed at the damage that abuse of this pandemic-related work policy can cause to the can-do spirit of dedicated staff facing the challenges of the pandemic. The county commissioners must act, and the Hennepin CountyLibrary Board must take a stand. These men should be recalled immediately and terminated if they resist.

Michael Waring, Edina

Hard to believe my taxes are paying for a county bureaucrat living in California! It must be nice to have so much money from the taxpayers that you can afford to live there. Most people in this county don't have that kind of money. It looks like maybe the county has more money than it needs if it can afford to hire people like that.

Stephen Johnston, Richfield

Unbelievable that Hennepin County leadership is allowing its library director and its human resources chief to live out of state. When everyone was working off-site, it didn't matter. Now, these public servants need to be contributing in our community! The library director should be experiencing how the libraries support each neighborhood's needs, who feels welcome, how the staff is performing and what challenges they are facing, which sites have safety concerns, which facilities need maintenance. And the HR leader being out-of-state? Ridiculous!

If leaders are not willing and eager to live in our community, learn the opportunities and challenges firsthand and be present for their teams, then they are the wrong people for the job. If the Hennepin County commissioners do not understand why this makes no sense, then the only option is to consider how this affects the commissioners' re-election bids. With talk about requiring police officers to live in the cities or counties they serve, how about two of the highest-paid Hennepin County professionals not even coming to work in the communities they serve? Let's reconsider!

Shannon Green, Minneapolis

STUDY OF RELIGION

Don't forget the 'nones'

I agree with the diverse group of religious community leaders arguing to retain the study of religion in the K-12 social studies standards ("Don't separate religion from state social studies standards," Opinion Exchange, Aug. 12.) Their reasoning is good, that understanding a variety of religions will help Minnesota's young students to become better thinkers and better citizens. They never mention, however, that the nonreligious should be included in the lessons.

According to a 2019 Pew survey, "the religiously unaffiliated share of the population, consisting of people who describe their religious identity as atheist, agnostic or 'nothing in particular,' now stands at 26%." This is larger than the percentage of Catholics, and much larger than any non-Christian religion. Students cannot comprehend the nature of American religious diversity without an understanding of nonreligious Americans. The authors note that students belonging to minority religions experience bullying. Nonreligious students do, too.

This group is not defined solely by its rejection of organized religion. The worldview of most of us rejects everything supernatural and mythical, and we find our values in what promotes the well-being of our fellow humans. Politically, we are united by our commitment to the separation of church and state.

George Francis Kane, St. Paul

I read "Don't separate religion from state social studies standards" with great interest. While advocating for increased religious literacy in Minnesota, its authors also represented pluralism at its best. Their collaborative message helps demonstrate why multifaith relationships are so powerful. Although not an advocacy organization, the Minnesota Multifaith Network (MnMN) builds relationships across faith traditions, laying the groundwork for cooperative efforts like this important commentary.

Rabbi Adam Stock Spilker, St. Paul

The writer is a board member of Minnesota Multifaith Network.

GUNS AT THE FAIR

If they're lawful, we'll change the law

Having enjoyed many decades of wonderful experiences at the Great Minnesota Get-Together, we are deeply concerned about the lawsuit brought by the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus demanding that permit holders be allowed to carry firearms on the grounds of the Minnesota State Fair ("Group sues to let in guns at State Fair," Aug. 11). The idea that anyone would be "safer" if people carried loaded guns among a crowd of hundreds of thousands is as ridiculous as it is dangerous. Think back to the 2019 State Fair, when a triple shooting outside the front gate left three people wounded and put hundreds leaving the fairgrounds at risk. Imagine how much more deadly that incident would have been if others in the crowd had pulled out guns and started shooting too.

No one would be safer if guns are allowed at the State Fair: not elected leaders, dairy princesses, mini-donut vendors, marching bands, blue ribbon bakers, young couples on the Ferris wheel, 4-H kids sleeping in the barn aisles, or parents pushing double strollers through the crowd. Especially not good guys with guns — or the State Fair police. How could they tell who was a "good guy" in the chaos of a shooting?

It will be up to the court to determine whether the Minnesota State Fair is public property where permit holders can carry firearms as defined by Minnesota state statute. But if the Gun Owners Caucus prevails, we are committed to organizing our colleagues at the Capitol and gun reform advocates across the state to get the law changed next legislative session. The vast majority of Minnesotans are appalled that civilians can carry guns at public places like the State Capitol and the Minnesota Zoo. The State Fair would be the last straw. If it happens in 2021, we will work to ensure it doesn't happen again.

This letter was submitted by state legislators Sen. Ann Rest, DFL-New Hope, Rep. Mike Freiberg, DFL-Golden Valley, and Rep. Cedrick Frazier, DFL-New Hope.

Maybe I should sue the State Fair to protect my right to attend while wearing a bandolier of Moderna-filled syringes — to be used strictly for self-defense, of course.

Rich Brown, Minneapolis

