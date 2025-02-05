Readers Write: Health policy, Musk’s meddling, tariffs

”Is Musk’s blitz illegal?” was the headline on the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Feb. 5 reprint of a Washington Post article. My answer is yes and it is so obvious. I haven’t been this scared for my country since the Cuban missile crisis. I would love to hear any of the Strib’s regular conservative commenters answer these questions: If Kamala Harris had been elected and then fired all the management at the FBI, along with the inspectors general of all critical federal bureaus, would that get your attention? And then if President Harris invited George Soros to bring in a team of hackers, none of whom have any security clearances, and just let them have complete access to the U.S. Treasury’s payment system, and the entire federal government’s personnel database, would you be fine with that, or might you just worry a bit that something wasn’t on the up and up? How can any sane person be OK with this?