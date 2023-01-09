Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

I am traumatized by Hamline University's not renewing the contract of an adjunct instructor, following the display of 14th- and 16th-century depictions of the Islamic prophet Muhammad in a world art class ("Banning blasphemy, Hamline cancels academic freedom," Opinion Exchange, Jan. 6). Now, one might ask, "Is what you are describing truly trauma?" Well, in the minds of Hamline's student "journalists" at the school newspaper The Oracle, my trauma and lived experiences "are not open for debate." At least, that is what they said in response to their deletion of a letter to the editor from the chair of Hamline's department of religion, in which he explains the history and difference of opinion regarding the depiction of Muhammad in Islamic tradition, that the instructor seemed to handle the topic with sensitivity, and that the act of displaying art, especially when the students were told it was optional to view the material, is not Islamophobic. A subsequent letter from the department chair, disputing the deletion of his previous letter, was also not printed.

What is clear is that Hamline, and its proxy propagandists at The Oracle, are now not only censoring the art instructor's academic freedom, but even the speech of an expert in the subject matter of Islamic tradition.

As a former student of Hamline, I am disappointed to see that it is no longer a learning institution but rather a very expensive day care to coddle grown adults from a diversity of thought and debate.

Stacey Cain, Inver Grove Heights

•••

Sarah McLaughlin ("Banning blasphemy, Hamline cancels academic freedom") criticizes actions by Hamline regarding the employment of an art instructor who displayed a picture in class that some students may find offensive to their religious beliefs. McLaughlin asserts that the academic freedom of the instructor was seriously undermined and that there will be a larger chilling effect on freedom of expression.

This situation reminds me of an experience I had as a first-year undergraduate student. I enrolled in a survey course of Eastern religions. For a majority of students this was their first meaningful exposure to religious beliefs and traditions that were alternatives to their own experiences. The professor, an intelligent, experienced and kind person, nurtured a positive, respectful learning environment. Two classmates, however, occasionally asserted that there was no validity in different religious belief systems (Buddhism, Confucianism, Hinduism, Taoism) and that such consideration made them uncomfortable. The strength of their Christian convictions required canceling consideration of alternatives.

In response, our professor frequently reminded us that the personal discomfort of cognitive dissonance often leads to greater understanding and confidence. Attempts to restrict access to information and stifle dissent are assaults on the freedom to learn. It especially is insidious when institutions of learning at every level engage in activities like overzealous political correctness and banning books and other curricular materials. The health of our democracy depends on our commitment to protecting freedom to learn and freedom of expression.

Phil George, Lakeville

•••

Hamline, in response to at least one student's complaint that a medieval painting of Muhammad shown in an art history class "violate[d] the Muslim faith" has not renewed the instructor's contract and has issued a public apology for this offense to Muslim students' religious beliefs.

McLaughlin correctly notes that such efforts to "protect students from perceived harm ... would be a Pandora's box. Once opened, there would be no stopping the justifications to censor that would flow from it."

Dare to open the box, and out will randomly spring Dante's "Divine Comedy," Peter Paul Rubens' "The Rape of the Sabine Women," the Supreme Court building's lawgiver fresco (which includes Muhammad) and innumerable other works of art that someone will take offense to.

Peter D. Abarbanel, Apple Valley

•••

When I was a law professor at Hamline University School of Law, it was necessary to teach the cases and laws on criminal sexual contact, abortion, same-sex marriage, how to defend a despicable homicide perpetrator, and many other highly controversial topics that lawyers face. In each class there would be students who had very strong emotional responses. Each topic was an academic judgment I had to make to properly teach the students. The non-renewed art teacher at Hamline taught her students what she, based on her academic freedom and expertise, judged was necessary to understand the topic. The president of Hamline is wrong to balance the emotional response of the student(s) over the academic freedom and expertise of the art professor.

This is a university.

Joseph L. Daly, Minneapolis

GAMBLING

State allows, then cautions against, the same behavior

Ironic, isn't it, that most of the legal gaming devices in Minnesota add the phrase "play responsibly" and have information at a 1-800 number for help if you feel you may have a gambling problem ("Legalized sports gambling no sure bet," Jan. 9)? So the state of Minnesota is concerned that you may play irresponsibly or become addicted to gambling, yet it is the entity responsible for legalizing gaming. Addictions typically start out innocently but then tend to grow as the addict needs more and more to satisfy their behavior.

Going on 40 years ago now, the state legalized pari-mutuel horse racing at Canterbury Downs. In 1989, Native American casinos started popping up and soon became gaming meccas but the Legislature fumbled the ball and negotiated no revenue for the state from such gaming. In 1990 Minnesota started the lottery, starting out with some simple scratch-offs, soon becoming part of the national Powerball game. 2012 was the year electronic pulltabs were approved to pay off the Vikings stadium.

Now, in 2023, the Legislature is considering a bill allowing sports betting. Historically the rationale for the expansion of gambling was for adding a new revenue stream and keeping taxes low for Minnesota. This year, with a $17 billion surplus, what could be the justification now? It must just be the need to feed Minnesota's gambling addiction. Perhaps the elected officials in St. Paul need to call the 1-800 number for their own addiction.

Dennis Larson, White Bear Lake

SPEAKER FIGHT

Not a good look for the GOP

This past week my wife and I watched with rapt attention as the mad scrum to choose a new speaker dragged on for 15 votes ("McCarthy finally is the speaker," Jan. 7). We saw acrimony, finger-pointing, physical confrontation and ultimately the capitulation to the worst and most unhinged elements of the Republican Party. Now it seems that my representative, Tom Emmer, is to be part of the leadership team directing this goat rodeo for the next two years. As a center-right Democrat, I have often disagreed with some of Emmer's professed positions, but he also struck me as having some common sense and civility. Little of that was on display, however, as the more moderate elements of his party caved in to the "Q-Anon caucus." Mr. Emmer, the Freedom Caucus has no interest in legislating. You know it, I know it and they know it. You guys got rolled! Its members did everything short of holding Rep. Kevin McCarthy upside down and shaking the change out of his pockets. For what? In a few weeks or months, we will get another opportunity to observe in all its majesty the clown show that has become the U.S. House, and the world will laugh. The People's House has become Animal House.

•••

Irony: The same far-right politicians who tried to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power in 2020 were last week preventing their own swearing in by political infighting!

Lila M. Smith, Minneapolis