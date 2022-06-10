Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

I read Cynthia Allen's commentary with interest ("Uvalde shooting and response? See: masculinity, absence thereof," Opinion Exchange, June 8), especially her association of masculinity with courage, and that somehow our society's more recent conversations around toxic masculinity were a contributing factor to the failure of police to enter Robb Elementary School during the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, as the shooting was taking place. I thought about those courageous mothers who attempted to run into the school to save their children. I thought about the courage of the teacher, Irma Garcia, who died while protecting her students. Since when are courage and masculinity mutually exclusive? The Uvalde police force's failure to act had nothing to do with toxic masculinity. It had to do with their fear and an overall failure to do their jobs properly. Toxic masculinity is concerned with the notion that men have to behave a certain way in order to be considered "manly." Perhaps the cops (whom Allen assumes to be entirely male) should have acted like the women in this narrative.

And just to touch on her assertion that fatherlessness is one likely cause of all these mass shootings in America, I can't help but wonder how Australia, a country with a single-parent rate of 15%, with 79.8% of them being single mothers (from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2021), managed to have a whopping total of zero school shootings so far this year.

Allen's points are so far-reaching, it's clear what her real intent was in writing this column: she wants desperately to blame everything except the gun.

Kara Greshwalk, Minneapolis

Allen made a very good point about young men growing up in households devoid of fathers. She links mass shootings to the crisis of fatherlessness. So many young men grow up in single-mom households without fathers to help them develop.

And, at the same time, Republicans want to produce many more households without fathers by denying the right to choose.

Oh, the irony!

Darrel Mathieu, Luck, Wis.

Republican politicians and gun lobbyists seem again to be effectively shutting down enacting the most effective common-sense gun control laws. The best protections against the use of military-grade weapons, such as AR-15s, for mass casualty events seem to be taken off the table and replaced by rhetoric of proven evasions of reality. The best prevention measures appear impossible to achieve in today's political climate.

Alternatively, we could also focus on mitigating the effects of the hazards of uncontrolled military-grade weapons. The American ideal holds that a prime purpose of government is to secure the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Mitigation measures would also be a step toward securing those rights. It would require congressional action and funding.

Provide everyone — especially schoolchildren — with dog tags imprinted with their name, birth date, blood type and significant health problems that would aid in treatment of wounds. These would also help identification of the dead so mutilated by exit wounds from high-velocity ammunition that they are otherwise identifiable only via DNA. How about funding free, military-grade ceramic body armor for schoolchildren and staff? The same for military-grade helmets? Government could provide everyone free battlefield first-aid kits, including tourniquets, that every infantry soldier is issued. And also provide free training on how to use kits for wounds from military-grade firearms.

Battlefield experience has proven these things save lives. Equipped with them, children and teachers would stand a better chance.

Seems ridiculous. At the very least it would be something.

Robert D. Sykes, Hopkins

There are more firearms than people in the U.S. After you eliminate children, the incompetent and felons, there are probably two per eligible adult.

What percentage of these are properly secured when not in the personal possession of the owner?

Every day, there are reports of children shooting others with guns found in nightstands, on sofas and elsewhere. Local police reports are filled with reports of firearms stolen from homes and from unoccupied vehicles in driveways and parking lots.

If you are truly a responsible weapon owner, all firearms should be secured in a locked gun case (without ammunition) or a properly installed gun safe when not in your hand or holster. Nightstands, locked cars, garages and backpacks don't count.

Sue Sherek, Fridley

I live in rural Minnesota, where hunting is a tradition and a way of life, and am appalled at the stone-hearted Republican response to the latest mass murders in America. I know many responsible gun owners, and none of them hunt with an AR-15. None of the many hunters I know feel the need to own a weapon of war designed to kill human beings or have extended magazines so you can kill even more people. Yet, in the face of the reality that a little girl in Uvalde, Texas, had to be identified by her shoes after being shot by an assault rifle, Republicans will do nothing to curb gun violence. They blame mental illness (involved in a small fraction of all shootings), and Sen. John Thune even claimed that AR-15s are needed to shoot prairie dogs.

I have no words for such heartlessness. Is it because the gun lobby is so deep into the pockets of these politicians? That is definitely a factor. However, when I look at the Republican response to the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, during hearings about the most serious threat to our democracy in history, I have a much darker thought. Perhaps Republicans want these people to have weapons of war when the day comes that despite voter suppression and gerrymandering, they can no longer live with the result of elections. I never thought in my life I would think such a thing, but when I see the rhetoric around the last election and the excuses for the attack of Jan. 6 in the light of the heartless response to the slaughter of children, I can reach no other conclusion.

Kelly Dahl, Linden Grove Township, Minn.

OVERDOSE DEATHS

Gun crisis overshadows another

We are horrified when reading the news headlines on TV concerning another mass shooting in our country. The reaction brings out many emotions and produces more questions than answers. How do we stop the evil intent of someone who chooses to take the lives of innocent victims? The latest mass shootings have especially raised the issues surrounding gun violence, and the rhetoric has become shrill and loud.

While much of the attention is being given to gun violence, and rightly so, meanwhile another killer continues to kill people in record numbers. In 2021 nearly 108,000 died from drug overdoses in the U.S., many from fentanyl and synthetic opioids. That number is about 50% higher than the 70,980 who died in 2019. In comparison, the number of people killed by guns — which includes homicides, accidents and suicides — numbers 45,222 for the year 2020, a 14% increase from 39,707 in 2019.

Drug overdose deaths actually decreased in 2018 under the previous administration, but have spiraled upward under the present administration. Why are we not seeing hearings on Capitol Hill and an address to the nation on this epidemic? Maybe it is because fentanyl is coming through our southern border due to our present border policy.

Our hearts are warmed by the heartfelt outpouring of love for the victims' families in Texas. Monies have been raised to pay for the funerals of the children. Meanwhile the parents of that 16-year-old child who died from a drug overdose must pay for the funeral and then live for the rest of their lives with the pain of losing their child — and the thought that maybe they could have done something differently that would have prevented the tragedy.

Byron Lindaman, New Brighton