Two letters to the editor on June 26 critique seemingly reasonable gun regulations: one about removing guns from the hands of those under a domestic abuse restraining order and one about prohibiting bump stocks that allow rifles to fire similarly to machine guns ("Reluctant agreement with Thomas," Readers Write). The bump stock case did not turn on the Second Amendment directly, but both letters, and much of dialogue about guns today, rest on the notion that the individual right to gun ownership is deeply American, woven into the fabric of our history.

But that is not true. When I was in law school in the mid-1980s, we spent about five minutes on the Second Amendment, because it was considered settled law: an 18th-century artifact about the governance of militias. The Supreme Court reversed itself just 16 years ago, in the 2008 District of Columbia v. Heller decision. That case was decided 5-4 and was immediately assailed by many scholars and citizens as a ludicrous rewriting of the actual words of the Constitution — the "militia" part having been magically erased. (For contrast, consider that Roe v. Wade was decided on a 7-2 vote and was relatively noncontroversial until several years later as anti-abortion activists began beating their drum.)

My point is not to rehash legal arguments of these gun cases. It is to emphasize that private gun rights are younger than a high school junior. In my view, the tragedy of gun violence will keep getting worse until we face it head on, by amending the Constitution to say, in modern English, what a majority of Americans believe: that guns are subject to reasonable regulation like all the other dangerous things in our world. Can't be done? Ask the women who gathered at Seneca Falls in 1848 — and won the right to vote 70 years later.

Stephen Bubul, Minneapolis





If domestic abuse is an issue, whether in a civil or criminal case, do whatever can be done to prevent guns from turning into a tragedy. A "preponderance of the evidence" should be good enough to pause, regardless of your view of the Second Amendment.

Bump stocks? Who exactly cares if they are not identical to a 1934 definition of machine guns? Are you going deer hunting with either type? How unsporting. Both are fast, repetitive and good for people-hunting. If you are not afraid of a Jan. 6-type of invasion in your home, why would you need to own such a weapon, I wonder?

When will common sense prevail?

Janis Bibee, Anoka





RELIGION IN THE CONSTITUTION

There are some signs after all

Recent letter writers present the familiar argument that God isn't mentioned in the U.S. Constitution. He is! The last sentence of the Constitution states that it is "done in … the Year of our Lord one thousand seven hundred and Eighty seven."

That phrase doesn't mean that America is a Christian nation or a "theocracy." But it's one of many points refuting the "freedom from religion" foundation and its amen corner of secular absolutists.

The crucial point repeatedly was argued by Abraham Lincoln. The Constitution builds on the Declaration of Independence, our national charter. The Declaration states a nonsectarian belief in a personal God — "the Supreme Judge of the world," who exercises "Providence" (regardless of Thomas Jefferson's personal beliefs). It states unequivocally that God is the source of human rights and of government authority.

When Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito agreed with the agent provocateur's invocation of national "godliness" thus, he was on tenable ground. There are similar themes in George Washington's farewell address and in Abraham Lincoln's second inaugural. And Lincoln famously stated (citing Proverbs 25:11) that the Constitution is a silver frame around the "apples of gold" in the Declaration.

John Hagen, Minneapolis





PREP SPORTS

Cheers to this reporting team

This seems an appropriate time to say "thank you" to the part of the Star Tribune sports department that covers prep teams and individuals. In my admittedly biased view, these reporters are the heart of why I read the Star Tribune. There are a jillion news outlets that print the same stories that someone can find on A1, but hardly any entity out there that gives kids the reporting that the paper does.

So, with the end of the school year upon us, I want to thank the following:

Ron Haggstrom, Jim Paulsen, David La Vaque, Kevin Bertels, Jeff Wheeler, Cassidy Hettesheimer, Theo Franz and any other names I'm missing here who cover and photograph high school sports. One of the things I most admire about these writers is the fact that they cover more than just team standings, wins and losses. They help me identify the rest of who the kids/teams are that they're covering. Whether it's noting their classroom skills, their plans for the future or just tidbits about how these young people turn their love of the game into an integral part of who they are, it's writing and reporting that's second to none.

Thank you all. And may you all receive a short vacation to rest up for next year!

Jim Stromberg, Edina





PATRIOTISM

Maybe the key to healing our nation is ... minor-league baseball

On a recent afternoon I was at a St. Paul Saints baseball game. Beautiful weather. But that's not what I got my attention and gave me insight (hopefully) and hope. I was standing in the mezzanine area with a decent-size crowd. Very diverse. Young, old, male, female, etc. Interesting mix. Then we were asked to stand for "The Star Spangled Banner" and a gentleman on the field began his trumpet solo. Simple, straightforward and to the point. People (young and old) stopped walking, stopped talking and turned their attention to the man with the horn. Caps came off from the vast majority and hands were placed over their hearts. Even kids, seeing their parents, took off their caps. In all the ballgames I have attended in my life (there have been many), I have never experienced this massive display. I too placed my hand over my heart (I don't remember ever doing that). And then the singing began and grew louder. I confess I was deeply moved. So deeply, that if the song hadn't ended … well, there might have been tears.

And then I became angry. Angry at the state of distrust and the coarse and corrosive discourse that plagues our country and the needless divisions we have created. This crowd had to have had Republicans, Democrats, independents, undecided voters, MAGA supporters, LGBT individuals, everybody. And there we all were standing and singing together and expressing our love and respect for our country. I am very angry and disappointed with our leaders (?) and the very political parties interested not in policies intended to improve our lives but rather in power and talking points.

I remain angry. Likely more so as this experience has sat with me. This must stop! Perhaps Congress should jointly attend a Minor League Baseball game — undercover, with no fanfare, just baseball fans. This country might only need a few games to course correct.

Play ball!

Steve Bergeson, Minnetonka