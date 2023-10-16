Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

As I read about the cost overruns in the renovation of the Governor's Residence (not to mention comparisons with a similar situation in the past involving the University of Minnesota presidents' residence, Eastcliff), I'm not only not shocked, but filled with enormous sympathy. ("Governor's home rehab costs soar to nearly $13M," front page, Oct. 4, and "Walz's temporary digs haunted by historic cost scandal," Opinion Exchange, Oct. 14.)

As a 49-year-homeowner of a quite modest home that's now 110 years old, I can attest to the fact that each significant remodeling project undertaken was filled with historically interesting but unfortunately costly surprises — whether that was the hardwood maple floor uncovered beneath three layers of linoleum or a kitchen insulated with newspapers from 1913. To be honest, I couldn't have afforded any remodeling project had I not had a highly skilled self-employed contractor, a family member, who not only cared about me but gave me a financial break, all the while faithfully observing every current city and state code. It's also true that each "surprise" added a minimum of 25% to the anticipated cost.

So, with empathy and good humor, I say to Gov. Tim Walz (and former U President Ken Keller), not to mention Minnesota taxpayers — embrace our remarkable housing history. Welcome with open arms the current (not to mention, historical) renovation drama. Many of us unwittingly share the stage!

Judith Monson, St. Paul

In attorney Marshall H. Tanick's commentary comparing the current situation with the Governor's Residence and the one involving Eastcliff in the 1980s, I am disappointed in his description of Kenneth Keller, the 12th president of the University of Minnesota, as "its first Jewish one." Nowhere in the commentary is there any indication of why Keller's faith is even slightly germane to its content. I understand that such opinions "do not necessarily reflect the views of the Star Tribune Editorial Board" (per the notice that appears atop the Opinion Exchange page), but I expect more from that body.

Philip Fabel, Arden Hills

U.S. HOUSE

Jordan should be a no-go

I find it absolutely incomprehensible that U.S. House Republicans could even remotely consider Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio as qualified to lead the House in the position of speaker. [Opinion editor's note: A floor vote on Jordan's nomination is expected Tuesday.] Remember that the speaker of the House is third in line for the presidency of our great country.

Jordan has demonstrated that he is incapable of offering the unifying leadership that our country needs in these difficult times. Is he truly who "We the People" want to represent our national interests as speaker? We need a rational person in that role — someone who will take the interests of the entirety of our people and our world into consideration while performing the duties of the position. Jordan has repeatedly demonstrated that he is not that person. I truly fear for our great country if he is selected.

Concerned Americans, speak out to your Republican representatives in the remaining time and let them know that Jordan does not represent the type of unifying leadership that our country needs.

Joan M. Strobel, St. Paul

MINING

Not that one or these, either

Once again, the Star Tribune Editorial Board (Sept. 15) warns us about the dangers from one foreign mining operation adjacent to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness while ignoring the same dangers poised by another project just a few miles away and a third that threatens the Mississippi River which supplies drinking water to the Twin Cities.

As Walter Mondale warned us: "Sulfide mining has never — never been undertaken without serious environmental consequences."

Clearly all sulfide mining is a serious threat to our rapidly dwindling supply of healthy water. But, money in politics is an even more serious threat. In May 2021, the University of Minnesota published a study that concluded that our state government was granting special favors to wealthy contributors, including the opportunity to "shape" legislation. This is known as "influence peddling" and is totally corrupt.

But it does provide an explanation as to why both parties in the Legislature and Gov. Walz have refused over the past five legislative sessions to consider any bills that update our antiquated mining laws and protect our waters or reform our campaign laws to curb this awesome power of monied interests.

As Prof. Larry Jacobs, a co-author of the university study, declared: "Big money in our politics is a threat to our elections and our lawmaking." We fully agree and call for a full-scale investigation from our state attorney general or the U.S. Attorney to determine the extent of this practice.

Tom Berkelman, Plymouth, and Arne H. Carlson, Lake City, Minn.

Berkelman is a former legislator. Carlson is a former governor of Minnesota.

MINNESOTA TWINS

K's are not OK

I am utterly gobsmacked by Minnesota Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey's comment as quoted in the Oct. 14 article "Twins accept K's as cost of homers." The Twins lost game 4 of the American League Division Series because Max Kepler got caught looking at strike three with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. They were within one run most of the game and easily could have surged ahead, but struck out repeatedly. Falvey's statement is utterly ridiculous and an insult to the intelligence of Twins fans who watched that crushing loss.

The article goes on to say that the Twins "rated highly in some of StatCasts's main metrics." So what? I agree with Todd Aaron Golden of the Tribune-Star of Terre Haute, Ind., who writes: "[B]aseball as managed by analytics is, well, boring."

Do you know what else is boring? Watching your team strike out over and over. Strikeouts are fun when Jhoan Duran is on the mound, but when our guys are batting, Ks are Zzzzs. Does Falvey even care about the fans?

I wish the Twins, and Major League Baseball, would learn a few things from Jesse Cole, owner of the Savannah Bananas baseball team. Cole built a successful enterprise based on a simple mantra: Fans first. Do Twins fans feel like the franchise puts them first? Fans at Target Field for both the watch parties and the two games against the Astros brought a level of spirit that the team couldn't live up to. Twins fans don't just pay for tickets. They also paid the sales taxes that built Target Field. Don't they deserve more than, "Strikeouts are fine, actually?"

I'm sure Falvey will have his defenders, and analytics enthusiasts will insist that all the spreadsheets are great. To those people, I'll leave these words from Twins legend Rod Carew which he delivered when he clapped back at a Twitter troll: "Go polish your calculator."

Elizabeth Sowden, Minneapolis