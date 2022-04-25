Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

I can't even imagine the Star Tribune without a Steve Sack cartoon.

Randi Reitan, Hopkins

I was both gladdened and saddened to read about Steve Sack taking his well-earned retirement — gladdened for Steve and saddened for me and, I'm sure, many other readers ("Thank you, and farewell," Opinion Exchange, April 24). But although Steve will no longer be committed to daily submissions, assuredly his thoughts and opinions will remain forthcoming and I hope will be the fodder for yet another treasured book.

He can title it: "The Only Second Book of Sack." Best of luck in retirement, Steve, and on recovery from your surgery.

Dennis Daniels, Eden Prairie

Please hire a staff cartoonist to replace Sack. I miss him already. It shouldn't be too difficult. All you need to do is find someone who is incredibly intelligent, very well read, a historian, an artist, sympathetic, generous and forgiving, and who has a fantastic sense of humor and a strong work ethic.

Joan W. Petroff, Edina

I'm 70 years old and retired. After 40 years, my primary care doctor retired. I did find another great doc. My eye doctor also retired after about 40 years. I found a pretty good eye clinic for my yearly checkups.

I was really saddened when I got to the Star Tribune's Sunday opinion pages to learn that Sack is retiring. After all these years of looking forward to mornings with Sack, I just don't think he can be replaced.

Thank you, Steve, for being one of the best parts of my mornings all these years.

Richard Portnoy, Minneapolis

CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATES

Eagerness turned to disappointment

As a longtime resident of Minnesota's Third Congressional District and a senior citizen, I am interested in hearing from anyone running to represent me.

So, I eagerly read the commentary by Tom Weiler, Republican candidate, and then I read it again to try to find out how he would represent me and my neighbors ("Why I'm running for Congress," Opinion Exchange, April 22). How would he act to ensure the longevity of Social Security? How will he help seniors and others pay for their health care and prescriptions? How would he act to improve the environment, and what special skills does he bring to the job? If he thinks Americans should be willing to fight for our country, what does he think about compulsory national service?

But all I found was a silly commentary on "awokening" — an imaginary "be very afraid" attempt to get a knee-jerk reaction and create a problem where none exists. Sadly, not the skills we need.

Betty Wentworth, Minnetonka

To make things clear and keep it short, Mr. Weiler: You have my vote.

Terry Bremer, Wayzata

I spent some time reading and rereading Weiler's commentary today on why he's running for Congress in Minnesota's Third District. Predictably he parrots the Republican talking points that "woke" ideas and representation are tearing the country apart. His question, "Is the 'awokening' occurring today, in which everything is viewed through a prism of race and identity politics, moving the country in a good direction?" is a great question. However, I'd argue the question is a great many years too late. American history is replete with examples of race and identity politics dividing us. From Native Americans being vilified as savages, from Black people being enslaved under the pretense they were inferior and Japanese Americans being interred during World War II, white America has always viewed its "other" citizens through that kind of prism. Its enormous fear that factual history might be being taught to students now must be very scary for those who would much rather "whitewash" the past. It certainly causes me to believe these people have little faith in their children's ability to discern fact from fiction.

I am extremely glad that Weiler's former shipmates have been able to move beyond any racial or identity issues. My question to him is, "Why should they have to?"

Al Cleland, Mounds View

JUSTICE SYSTEM

Too little responsibility

Most juvenile offenses are committed by young males. Many of them grow up in homes where the father is absent and the mother is exhausted by trying to raise a family on her own ("Broken promises, shattered lives," April 24).

By the time those young boys reach the third grade they are so far behind and so lacking in direction that they have no hope for a rewarding life. So they turn to crime.

Our community has the responsibility to provide care and support to individuals and families. Parents have the responsibility to teach their children well so that the children do no harm to the community. If either part of that social compact does not function, the moral fabric of society begins to tear.

Michael W. McNabb, Lakeville

The writer is an attorney and former state prosecutor.

UKRAINIAN REFUGEES

Well done, but what about Afghans?

Contrary to what we have recently seen, it turns out our government can, in fact, implement humanitarian measures for those fleeing persecution when it wants to.

The U.S. government is implementing Uniting for Ukraine, a streamlined process to welcome Ukrainians who are fleeing Russia's invasion of their country. Through this initiative, individuals and entities in the United States can apply to the Department of Homeland Security to sponsor Ukrainian citizens who have been displaced by Russian forces.

Specifically, any U.S. citizen or individual, including representatives of nongovernment organizations, can sponsor Ukrainian citizens. To be eligible for sponsorship, Ukrainians must have been residents of Ukraine as of Feb. 11, 2022, complete vaccination and other public health requirements, and pass screening and vetting security checks. Once approved, Ukrainians will receive authorization to travel to the United States and request employment authorization valid for at least two years. In addition to this program, the United States is also announcing several initiatives to expand refugee processing for Ukrainians displaced by the war.

America should embrace these efforts, and the Biden administration should be commended for taking these actions.

But noticeably absent from this announcement is the mention of Afghanistan. Have we forgotten what happened just eight months ago, when U.S. forces abruptly withdrew after the Taliban seized control of that country? Have we forgotten that tens of thousands of our Afghan allies continue to be displaced? That families continue to be separated? That allies continue to be targeted and killed?

The vast majority of Afghan nationals who have applied for humanitarian parole, which would allow them to come to the United States, have not been approved — first being told that priority would be given to those who are outside of Afghanistan (since there is no consular processing from within the country), and then, once outside the country, told that they should apply instead for refugee status since they are no longer in Afghanistan.

We cannot ignore the obvious: Ukrainians are being treated differently from our Afghan allies, including those who served alongside the United States. The difference in our country's response to these two populations underscores the fact that not all who flee persecution and violence will be welcomed with the same level of concern and respect. We are reminded that there is much more work to be done.

John Medeiros, Minneapolis